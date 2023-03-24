Three trees have been removed from St Patrick's Point as park of car park and road upgrade works.
The works include the reconstruction of road pavement and the installation of new kerbing, a pedestrian crossing and drainage.
The exit and entry point to St Patrick's Point on the east side will be slightly realigned to improve sight distance for traffic exiting onto Wendouree Parade.
The St Patrick's Point road and car park will be closed to the public throughout the works.
The Steve Moneghetti track will be accessible with detours put in place when necessary.
As part of the works, three tress were removed from the site, with one tree removed to prepare for the road realignment and two others removed due to their poor condition.
The council said an independent arborist carried out a report on the trees prior to their removal.
The project has an exemption permit through Heritage Victoria, with work set to begin on about March 27, 2023.
