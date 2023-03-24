The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Transport

St Patrick's Point road and car park upgrades to begin at Lake Wendouree

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 24 2023 - 6:08pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Patrick's Point, where three trees were removed for road works at the site. Picture by Alex Dalziel

Three trees have been removed from St Patrick's Point as park of car park and road upgrade works.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.