The value of play is only growing stronger and kids are loving it

With many children and their parents unable to socialise over the past three years, this week has been particularly important.
National Playgroup Week events in Ballarat, including Little Sprouts gardening workshops at Barkly Square on Friday, focused on the idea of being present and sharing moments together in-person.
Playgroup Victoria facilitator Maureen Hatcher, of Ballarat, said playgroup numbers were slowly increasing following pandemic restrictions and lockdowns which caused some playgroups to close.
She said there were about 20 Playgroup Victoria groups in Ballarat, which had grown since the pandemic.
"It's a good reminder to parents, carers and grandparents to know playgroups are out there and to contact us," Ms Hatcher said.
Playgroup Victoria and Food Is Free hosted two Little Sprouts gardening workshops, funded by VicHealth's JumpStart initiative.
FIF director Lou Ridsdale said the workshop allowed parents and carers to continue gardening activities at home.
