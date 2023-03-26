Chef Stephanie Alexander visits original kitchen garden at Wendouree Primary School

Fifteen years ago, the idea of a school kitchen garden program seemed "out there" but Wendouree Primary School principal Christine Branagh saw the potential in it for her students.
The school was one of the first 20 to sign on with the Stephanie Alexander Kitchen Garden Foundation and this week the school celebrated 15 years of being part of the program.
The extensive gardens grow all manner of vegetables, fruits and herbs while the resident chickens provide eggs used in the kitchen as proud students welcome visitors to the garden and show them around.
Stephanie Alexander returned to the school on Friday to help celebrate the 15th anniversary and share a meal cooked in the garden's pizza oven from produce grown in the garden with students, staff and volunteers.
In the centre of the table where they shared there meal was the first red watering can Ms Alexander handed over when the program began at Wendouree.
"Trying to enthuse schools with this idea seemed difficult as it was very novel and adventurous back then," Ms Alexander said.
"It's not just about getting familiar with ingredients, it's about being independent, working as a group, making decisions, all these things we want our children to be able to do and feel confident ... and positive about themselves."
The Wendouree Primary kitchen garden was one of the first in the country and Ms Branagh said several past pupils who got their start cooking in the school kitchen as part of the program had gone on to careers as chefs.
Ms Branagh was initially drawn to the program, which she saw advertised in a magazine, because of her own interest in cooking and food.
"'It is no secret that my love for this program stretches far and wide. Its inclusion in our curriculum benefits our students on so many levels I could talk for hours on the joy it provides our students, the skills and knowledge it grows in them, the curiosity it creates around food and sustainable living and life choices," she said.
Children are exposed to foods they may not have seen before, to preparing home made meals, to growing and harvesting plants, and to social skills and etiquette.
"A huge part of it is not taking food home, but sitting down, having conversations, saying an appreciation for the food and people you work with .. it creates such a beautiful sense of development of social skills," Ms Branagh said.
