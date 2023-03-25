A pioneer that helped raise the bar in the food and wine offering in Ballarat and western Victoria 10 years ago is celebrating.
Mitchell Harris Wines opened their doors on a hot March afternoon in 2013, with co-owners Craig and Alicia Mitchell and John and Shannyn Harris not knowing anything about hospitality.
When the venue opened at Doveton Street's former Max Roberts electric motor workshop, many of the street's shops were vacant and there were few wine bars in the CBD.
Mr Harris, who has been making wine since 2008, said the Ballarat hospitality scene had changed considerably over the past 10 years.
He said the owners did not know what to expect when Mitchell Harris Wines opened but it was an instant hit and a beacon for hospitality in Ballarat.
"I think Ballarat now has a hospitality scene attracting visitors and tourists to town and that's really what we want. Having that diversity is great," Mr Harris said.
"We built this place, not to only sell our own wines, but to promote the wines of the region and to get people to have fun and learn more about wine."
Mitchell Harris has evolved from its initial cellar door to having unique event spaces and monthly themed 'Taste' wine and food education events.
Ms Mitchell said the business started as a three-year commitment.
"It took us three years to work out the things we did do well and the things we didn't do well, how the business ran," Ms Mitchell said.
"We really want to say thank you to everyone too, because we didn't know anything about hospitality."
Retired industry legend Peter Ford did the catering for Mitchell Harris when it first opened.
"MH is a beacon, at the forefront for 10 years with a brand of hospitality as it should be - welcoming, inclusive and knowledgeable, I love it," Mr Ford said.
Looking at the next decade ahead, Mr Harris said the main focus would always be on the customer experience and championing the region's great wines.
'We will evolve and refine the food and wine menus, and will build the Curious Wine Club subscription model and our online presence, whilst continuing to provide our guests with memorable wine experiences," he said.
"With the best front and back of house teams in town, and the ongoing support of a tremendous band of new and loyal customers, we are very excited to see what we can achieve in the next 10 years."
Over the past 10 years, the team at Mitchell Harris have collected many awards and accolades, including several Golden Plate Awards, a Commerce Ballarat Business Award, and in 2020 won the highly coveted consumer's choice award for the best wine list at the Australian Wine List of the Year Awards.
To celebrate 10 years and the completion of their 16th vintage, Mitchell Harris will host a harvest lunch on April 30.
Tickets are available at https://mitchellharris.com.au/product/2023-harvest-lunch/
