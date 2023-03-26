Never seen a platypus locally?
Forget National and State Parks - believe it or not you're more likely to find one beside a highway or in suburbia.
One platypus was snapped in a deep section under the Western Freeway.
They're also being detected in the middle of Skipton, Clunes, Ballan, Bacchus Marsh and occasionally Ballarat.
So why not the pristine sources of some of these rivers?
"It's too shallow and those creeks dry up," Australian Platypus Conservancy biologist Geoff Williams said.
"They need permanent water because although they can eat the odd earthworm, they mainly rely on water-based insects.
"So in the Werribee River for example, that means Ballan is going to be the upstream limit."
He said platypuses in general preferred water one to three metres deep, and while many juveniles died in times of flood and famine, the older ones knew when to move on - and when to capitalise.
"Platypus are very good at developing strategies for coping," he said.
"During floods it's common for them to swim around golf courses. It means they find a new food source for a while.
"But if you get extreme flooding for a long time, it takes a toll on the weaker animals. It can also wash away nursing burrows if it happens during breeding season.
"We think last year's flooding may have had an impact on juvenile numbers because we're just not seeing them."
But it's not all doom and gloom for this unique mammal.
"You don't need a lot of juveniles to keep the population going.
"They can live for more than 20 years - and the oldest we know of was 27.
"It's a relatively long life for an animal that size, (but) only one in five usually survive to adulthood."
Mr Williams said few platypuses lived in the upper reaches of the Ballarat-based Yarrowee River - which flowed into the Leigh at Mount Mercer.
"As you go up the Leigh River system the flow becomes less," he said.
"You need pretty good habitat for the females to breed."
He said numbers were healthy around Inverleigh - which he rated as one of the best places in the region to see a wild platypus (along with Clunes and Skipton).
In 2021, the Great Australian Platypus Search did DNA sampling of the Yarrowee but Mr Williams said no "catch and release" survey work had been done in Ballarat for around 30 years.
"What we do know about platypus in Ballarat is based on sightings - but there doesn't appear to be anything statistically significant at the moment."
Locals insist there are good platypus-viewing spots in the Moorabool River (east branch) near the Ballan Mineral Springs - and again near Dolly's Creek Road at Morrisons.
But more data from the Great Australian Platypus Search found they were more common in the west branch - with six out of 18 sample sites returning positive DNA results - and another four with trace amounts.
Mr Williams said he believed the population in the Moorabool generally was stable but no survey work had been done for at least 20 years.
"It would be interesting to see the results of more surveys but funding is limited, which also limits the amount of research we can do in one year," he said.
The Corangamite Catchment Management Authority (CCMA) said there was also evidence of platypuses downstream of where the two branches met at Morrisons.
It also said the millennium drought had a big impact on aquatic insects - and the species that relied on them.
In 2005, the Moorabool was infamously dubbed the most-stressed river system in the state - but the CCMA said a major rainfall event was more effective at filling the river than environmental flows from Lal Lal Reservoir.
"The entire annual environmental water allocation for the Moorabool is 2500 megalitres a year," a CCMA spokesperson said.
"But the highest flow recorded in one day in the river at Morrisons in 2022 was over 11,000 megalitres."
With platypus detected as far apart as Ballan and the Werribee Zoo, Mr Williams described the numbers as "OK, but under pressure".
A major issue has been the lack of sediment control at housing developments downstream of the Werribee Gorge State Park - with turbidity readings so high that EPA equipment broke.
The Moorabool Council in February was shown images of the river turning orange beyond Werribee Vale Road.
Councillors were told the amount of dirt running into the stream had created a temporary island and was putting life in the river under threat.
"You have to protect platypus from development taking place nearby," Mr Williams said.
"That population is under pressure."
Upstream at Ballan, Mr Williams said DNA testing had shown platypus were present, but there had been few actual sightings.
"Sampling of the water can tell you if there is any platypus DNA in there," he said.
"It's an emerging technology but it won't tell you how many are there - and there are issues with the way DNA degrades.
"You really need multiple techniques to get a better picture."
Platypuses in Victoria's longest creek are a big worry for the conservancy.
"We have some concerns about the Mount Emu Creek," he said.
"It used to be famous for the number of platypus you saw around Skipton, but the numbers appear to have been dropping.
"They are still around but not in the high numbers they once were."
People who spot a platypus are encouraged to report it to the Australian Platypus Conservancy at platypus.asn.au
The organisation also keeps data on Rakali (a native rodent) - which are often mistaken for platypus in the water.
