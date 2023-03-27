Ballarat school children will soon have more access to healthier food and drink options.
Ballarat Community Health's health promoting schools team has joined the Department of Health, Cancer Council and Nutrition Australia to deliver Vic Kids Eat Well - a state-wide healthy food movement.
BCH local health promoter Alexandra Bell says the focus is on simple changes and healthy swaps organisations and clubs can make.
"We're currently recruiting schools and services into the movement to help reach as many local kids as possible with healthier food and drink options," Ms Bell said.
"We're making it easier for Ballarat kids to get the fuel they need to thrive. We're improving access to delicious and nutritious food in the places that kids frequent, like their schools and out-of-school-hours care."
Vic Kids Eat Well supports a range of community organisations from schools and outside school hours care services to sports clubs and community spaces, to promote healthier food and drink options.
BCH health promotion officers are registered VKEW health promoters.
IN THE NEWS
Mount Rowan Secondary College was the first school to join Vic Kids Eat Well in the Ballarat area, in 2022.
Principal Seona Murnane said the school prioritised providing a healthy food environment for students.
"By joining the Vic Kids Eat Well movement, we hope it will be a chance for our students to get more involved with healthy eating ideas and requesting changes," Miss Murnane said.
Schools and services can learn more about the movement at a launch event at BCH, 12 Lilburne Street, Lucas, on Monday between 4pm and 5.30pm.
