The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat Local Food Coalition seeks community interest

Erin Williams
By Erin Williams
March 27 2023 - 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sustain The Australian Food Network digital communications event co-ordinator Lou Ridsdale with children Lula, George and Ollie. Picture by Adam Trafford

A new coalition is being formed in Ballarat to ensure a healthier, more sustainable future of food.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erin Williams

Erin Williams

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.