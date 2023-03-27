A new coalition is being formed in Ballarat to ensure a healthier, more sustainable future of food.
The Ballarat Local Food Coalition will aim to identify needs and resources, culminating in a three-year action plan to give the community more agency to develop a resilient, healthy and fair local food system.
Sustain: The Australian Food Network and the City of Ballarat are establishing the coalition and are seeking interest from residents wishing to join.
Sustain: The Australian Food Network digital communications event co-ordinator Lou Ridsdale said the coalition would secure the future of Ballarat-grown food.
"This is a really great opportunity for local people to get together as a local group and focus on locally produced food and getting rid of any barriers of setting up community groups to grow food," Ms Ridsdale said.
"We all know the climate crisis is going to impact us ongoing, so I see this group being a really fabulous conduit to securing the future of food and future generations."
Sustain: The Australian Food Network won a tender to deliver the first year of the Ballarat Local Food Coalition.
"We've put out an expression of interest application for passionate like-minded people to be part of the group collaboratively, deciding what's missing in the local food sector, what improvements can be made and any sort of suggestions which will enable this town to be really locally food focused," Ms Ridsdale said.
With the City of Ballarat's Good Food for All Strategy 2019-2022 now finished, the new action plan will progress work on the food system.
City of Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was crucial support continued for a sustainable local food system.
"We know how important a strong and sustainable food system is and as a council we are acutely aware of the importance of prioritising the health and wellbeing of the community," Cr Hudson said.
"We look forward to seeing the Ballarat Local Food Coalition work to collaborate across food system sectors and develop projects to address issues."
The coalition will consist of 15 members with diverse interests, all of which have various connections into different sectors of the local food system.
The Ballarat Local Food Coalition will be launched this Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm at Ballarat Regional Multicultural Centre's welcome hall, Barkly Square.
Visit the City of Ballarat website to express your interest in joining the Ballarat Local Food Coalition. The expression of interest process closes on April 3.
