Ballarat Bonsai Society chosen for National Arboretum display

By Alex Dalziel
March 27 2023 - 11:30am
Ballarat Bonsai Society president Murray (left), Vice President Alex, Secretary Phil and curator of the National Collection Leigh Taafe. Supplied picture

A 25-year-old Banksia serrata trimmed and "trained" by Ballarat Bonsai Society secretary Phil was chosen by the National Arboretum in Canberra, to be on display for the next two or three years.

