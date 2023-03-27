A 25-year-old Banksia serrata trimmed and "trained" by Ballarat Bonsai Society secretary Phil was chosen by the National Arboretum in Canberra, to be on display for the next two or three years.
The exhibition is a big coup for the Ballarat Bonsai Society, which has seen a influx of members following the end of the lockdown period.
"When I got here the club was at about 25 members, but with some wonderful results from the last two Begonia Festivals, and our last two exhibitions, we have had members start flooding in," Phil said.
"Other clubs are struggling for members but here's us having an embarrassment of riches."
Phil spent 15 years taking care of his Bankia serrata, of Sugglepot and Cuddlepie fame, until a visit from National Arborteum curator Leigh Taafe to his Ballarat home.
"He (Leigh Taafe) stayed at my place, walked out into my backyard and saw the tree, and said 'that's a corker'," Phil said.
The Australian native has been pruned to resemble a natural tree, in what Phil describes as a bit of regional flavour thrown into the art of bonsai.
"A lot of people don't realise that lots and lots of Australian natives make beautiful bonsai," Phil said.
"During the work we are doing there is a culture evolving around Australian natives."
The Ballarat Bonsai Society meets at 7pm on the first Thursday of each month in the Robert Clark Horticultural Centre within the Ballarat Botanical Gardens.
