Light at the end of the pothole? Council reports progress on roads

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
March 27 2023 - 5:00am
After a horror wet spring which saw bitumen torn up across the region, a drier start to the year has let council play catch-up with its various road patch and reseal programs and it is now reporting 'significant progress'.

