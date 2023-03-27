The number of people who attended the Ballarat Craft Alive exhibition shows confidence in attending events has returned.
About 2500 craft lovers attended the event at the Civic Hall between Friday and Sunday. They went to learn, share ideas, see the latest trends and buy supplies.
Craft Alive event manager Sally Taylor said the Ballarat event was one of the most popular of the Craft Alive national series.
"It has a really loyal following of people who come back but also a lot of new faces this year. A lot of new crafters are coming in," Ms Taylor said.
The new trends appearing at the exhibition this year included Japanese fabrics and techniques, and bag-making.
There were stallholders from a range of disciplines, from sewing to paper crafts, and classes were well attended.
