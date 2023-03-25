IT was a grand final that will live long in the memory of those who were privileged to see it, East Ballarat overcoming a 104-run deficit to defeat Wendouree in a classic BCA First XI grand final.
A game of ebbs and flowed, finally came to its dramatic conclusion when East Ballarat captain Jacob Eyers pulled the final ball of the game to the boundary, sparking wild celebrations in the Hawks nest.
Resuming on day four at 3-118, requiring a further 61 runs to win, things couldn't have started worse for the Hawks with two wickets falling within the first three overs.
At 5-123, and knowing in the first innings they lost 5-22, it looked a long road back with Wendouree having momentum.
But holding firm at one end was Rory Low. As classy as they'd come, he looked certain to lead East home as he and Eyers knuckled down to the task.
But just as it looked like an east victory, disaster struck when a mis-field led to run out of Low for 42.
Six down and with 30 still to get it was anyone's game, but Eyers, along with Chris Jerram steadied the ship and when Eyes hit the winning runs on the last ball of the 63rd over, it sparked wild celebrations from one of the great wins.
Remarkably the Hawks only got into the finals with a hail Mary outright win over Brown Hill in the club's second last game of the home and away season.
But Eyers recalled back to that day as the moment when the club gathered momentum.
"Without that outright we wouldn't have been here," he said. "We just clicked that day and it all started from there and here we are now.
"The effort everyone puts in, you see boys coming to training a hour ahead of training beginning, the work the whole club does to get us here you can't over state it.
"The effort from everyone is the reason we are all here now with medals around our neck. We all work hard, we never stop working hard and now we can celebrate a bit."
Wendouree held a 104-run lead on the first innings after Heath Pyke's opening day century, but a collapse late on day two would eventually prove the decisive moment in the game.
Wendouree resumed on day three at 5-18. Ryan Simmonds and Liam Wood looked to be settling the ship, putting on a steady partnership before Adam Eddy enticed an edge from Simmonds' bat, with the number three gone for a patient 27.
The pressure mounted on tail with some top class bowling from the East attack, led by Josh Brown, who took four late wickets last weekend and Adam Eddy.
Wood and Ash McCafferty looked to consolidate again and for the most part, batted smartly.
It was East's Hayden Walters that would eventually make the breakthrough as McCafferty was caught behind by East captain Jacob Eyers.
McCafferty's departure left the Red Caps 7-64 and unfortunately for them, there would be no lower-order heroics like we saw in the semi-final win against Mount Clear, all out just before tea.
Brown was the pick of the bowlers with 5-21 off his 18 overs, while Eddy picked up the three crucial wickets opener Cole Roscholler, Simmonds and Wood to finish with 3-25 off 20 overs.
Wendouree skipper Matt Begbie said ultimately the collapse on day two cost his side.
"All credit to East, they fought hard for all four days. Probably that hour last week was pretty telling in the end," he said.
"Even another 30 or so would have made it trickier for them. We're disappointed, but we like to think we're a club who gives itself a chance each year. Here we are again, unfortunately it didn't go our way."
Wendouree first innings
C Roscholler c J Eyers b H Walters 23
M Begbie b J Brown 0
R Simmonds c H Givvens b AD Rodrigo 53
L Brady c R Low b H Walters 6
H Pyke c H Ganley b H Walters 105
T Maple c J Eyers b L Hodgins 12
A McCafferty c J Eyers b H Walters 7
L Wood not out 14
T Batters b H Walters 10
S Peeters c J Brown b H Walters 0
T Godson not out 3
Extras (nb 3, w 1, b 5, lb 6) 15
Total 9-248 (cc)
FOW: 2 (MR Begbie) 44 (C Roscholler) 53 (L Brady) 142 (R Simmonds) 195 (T Maple) 216 (AS McCafferty) 223 (HI Pyke) 237 (T Batters) 237 (S Peeters)
East Ballarat Bowling
J Brown 15-2-1-65, A Eddy 8-3-0-14, H Walters 13-3-6-32, L Hodgins 12-1-1-45, H Givvens 16.5-2-0-46, A Rodrigo 15.1-2-1-35
East Ballarat First Innings
L Hodgins c HI Pyke b T Batters 0
H Givvens c C Roscholler b R Simmonds 65
H Ganley c HI Pyke b S Peeters 18
R Low c MR Begbie b T Godson 7
J Eyers c B Weatherson b R Simmonds 13
C Jerram c R Simmonds b B Weatherson 12
T Dixon not out 17
L Hodgson c T Batters b R Simmonds 1
J Brown run out (T Batters, HI Pyke) 0
H Walters b T Batters 1
A Rodrigo run out (LN Wood, HI Pyke) 3
Extras (nb 4, w 0, b 0, lb 3) 7
Total 144 (Overs 64.5)
FOW: 1 (L Hodgins) 38 (H Ganley) 69 (R Low) 96 (J Eyers) 122 (H Givvens) 122 (C Jerram) 135 (L Hodgson) 135 (J Brown) 138 (H Walters) 144 (AD Rodrigo)
Wendouree Bowling
A McCafferty 8-3-0-21, T Batters 11-3-2-26, S Peeters 7-0-1-26, T Godson 8-7-1-9, B Weatherson 17.5-4-1-33, R Simmonds 13-5-3-26
Wendouree Second Innings
C Roscholler lbw b A Eddy 5
M Begbie c A Eddy b J Brown 0
R Simmonds c J Eyers b A Eddy 27
L Brady c H Givvens b J Brown 0
H Pyke c J Eyers b J Brown 0
T Maple lbw b J Brown 0
L Wood c R Low b A Eddy 13
A McCafferty c J Eyers b H Walters 9
T Batters c J Eyers b J Brown 7
S Peeters lbw b AD Rodrigo 1
T Godson not out 0
Extras (nb 4, w 0, b 5, lb 3) 12
Total 74 (Overs 52.2)
FOW: 5 (C Roscholler) 5 (MR Begbie) 7 (L Brady) 10 (HI Pyke) 14 (T Maple) 43 (R Simmonds) 64 (AS McCafferty) 72 (T Batters) 72 (LN Wood) 74 (S Peeters)
East Ballarat Bowling
J Brown 18-6-5-21, A Eddy 20-2-3-25, H Walters 6-2-1-11, A Rodrigo 3.2-2-1-1, L Hodgins 5-2-0-8
East Ballarat Second Innings
L Hodgins c HI Pyke b B Weatherson 32
H Givvens c HI Pyke b T Godson 38
H Ganley b T Godson 4
R Low run out (T Maple, HI Pyke) 42
L Hodgson c HI Pyke b AS McCafferty 10
T Dixon c HI Pyke b T Batters 0
J Eyers not out 32
C Jerram not out 12
Extras (nb 3, w 0, b 1, lb 7) 11
Total 6-181 (overs 63)
FOW: 71 (H Givvens) 75 (H Ganley) 101 (L Hodgins) 122 (L Hodgson) 123 (T Dixon) 149 (R Low)
Wendouree Bowling
A McCafferty 15-2-1-46, T Batters 15-2-1-38, S Peeters 9-1-0-40, T Godson 7-1-2-22, B Weatherson 8-2-1-18, R Simmonds 9-4-0-9
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.