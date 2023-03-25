EAST Ballarat is just 61 runs away from a miraculous Ballarat Cricket Association grand final victory over Wendouree after routing the Red Caps for just 74 in their second innings on day three at Eastern Oval.
The quick end to the Wendouree innings meant that the Hawks required just 179 for an outright victory. If achieved, it would give the club both the Twenty20 and First XI season trophies in a season to remember.
At stumps, East was solid in reaching 3-118, with Rory Low (29no) looking to be the key wicket if Wendouree is to make a late charge at victory.
Needing to bat 39 overs on Saturday evening, East openers Lewis Hodgins and Harli Givvens gave the Hawks the dream start in the chase, reaching 0-59 at the first drinks break.
For a brief period it looked as though the chase could be on for a win inside three days with 11 runs coming off the first over after the break, but Wendouree keeper's Heath Pyke's move to stand up at the stumps had quick rewards with Tom Godson prizing the key wickets of Givvens for 38 and soon after Harry Ganley played on to his stumps for just four.
From there the chase for the quick win was halted as East batted within themselves for the remainder of the day.
But there was one last twist in the story, with opener Hodgins a late wicket for 32 giving the Red Caps a sniff of a comeback.
Earlier, Wendouree needed to hold firm in the early stages after resuming at a shaky 5-18 after a poor 12-over showing with the bat last Sunday night.
Ryan Simmonds and Liam Wood looked to be settling the ship, putting on a steady partnership before Adam Eddy enticed an edge from Simmonds' bat, with the number three gone for a patient 27.
The pressure mounted on tail with some top class bowling from the East attack, led by Josh Brown, who took four late wickets last weekend and Adam Eddy.
Wood and Ash McCafferty looked to consolidate again and for the most part, batted smartly.
It was East's Hayden Walters that would eventually make the breakthrough as McCafferty was caught behind by East captain Jacob Eyers.
McCafferty's departure left the Red Caps 7-64 and unfortunately for them, there would be no lower-order heroics like we saw in the semi-final win against Mount Clear, all out just before tea.
Brown was the pick of the bowlers with 5-21 off his 18 overs, while Eddy picked up the three crucial wickets opener Cole Roscholler, Simmonds and Wood to finish with 3-25 off 20 overs.
The final day of the match gets underway from 1pm.
SCOREBOARD
Wendouree 9-248 (H Pyke 105, R Simmonds 53, H Walters 6-32) and 74 (R Simmonds 27, J Brown 5-21, A Eddy 3-25) versus East Ballarat 144 (H Givvens 65, R Simmonds 3-26) and 3-118 (H Givvens 38, L Hodgins 32, R Low 29no)
