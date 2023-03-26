Australian tennis star Jelena Dokic has told a Ballarat audience it was important they heard her confronting story of domestic violence, mental health, child abuse and bullying.
The former world number four tennis player and grand slam finalist was a special guest at the Rotary District 9780 conference on Saturday.
She opened up about her life as a refugee, early childhood in Australia, tennis career and her father's extreme abuse, all detailed in her book Unbreakable.
Ms Dokic said she had wanted to share her story 10 years ago but she was too scared. She said sharing her story was not about retribution but helping others and speaking up.
"It was about raising awareness of serious issues like domestic violence, mental health, child abuse and bullying," Ms Dokic said.
"I was really scared to detail mental health struggles so openly because there is still so much shame and stigma associated when talking about these important issues."
Ms Dokic said she knew she could use her platform to share her story and normalise conversations around mental health and domestic violence.
She said her father started abusing her when she first picked up a tennis racket at age six, and the abuse against her worsened each time she was successful in her sport.
"People suffering from domestic violence or mental health illnesses often feel very alone, they are scared and afraid to talk about it," she said.
"In Australia, at least one woman a week dies from domestic violence and at least two in five Australians will suffer a mental illness in any given year."
After commentating at the 2023 Australian Open for Channel 9, Ms Dokic spoke out against social media abuse relating to body shaming.
On Saturday, she became emotional and paused for a moment when speaking about the online abuse she is still subjected to.
"It's hard to even wrap my head around how someone can even think, say, write, publish something like that," she said.
Ms Dokic said she would not let the online trolls bring her down, pointing out everyone had an untold story and we shouldn't judge, criticise or bully.
"It's shameful, it's disgusting and to anyone out there that has been through it, it's not easy but what matters is what you put your energy to and their opinion does not matter," she said.
"Keep growing, keep learning, be kind, be generous and be a good person. That's what matters at the end of the day."
Ms Dokic said people's real values were kindness and generosity, and body size and background did not matter.
If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.