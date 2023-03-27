Being a pet parent can be tough - especially now as we return to the workplace and leave our loving pooches at the door, after almost two years of work-from-home.
Ballarat PetStock has offered a solution, Diggity Doggy Daycare, a program which includes structured playtime, exercise, and rest periods.
The Ballarat-born pet business says the program is great for burning off excess energy, developing pet social skills, reducing separation anxiety and keeping your dog safe with a fun and health routine.
The Courier went down to the program's open day on Saturday to get a look at some of the cute pups on their first day of daycare, and their lovely owners.
Did you attend the Diggity Doggy Daycare open day? See if you can find yourself in our photos.
