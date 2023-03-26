The Courier
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured
Match Report

Talent League: Greater Western Victoria Rebels claim two wins in historic day against Bendigo

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated March 26 2023 - 7:37pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rebels debutant Claire Lightfoot (middle) celebrates her first-ever Rebels goal with Zoe Burke of the Rebels (left) and Chloe Walker as Laila Lappin and Molly Walton join. Pictures by Adam Trafford

The Greater Western Victoria Rebels walked away with three out of a possible four wins in Saturday's action-packed day of Talent League football.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.