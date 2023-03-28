TWO recent winners of the EJ Cleary Medal look the best bet heading into Tuesday night's count in what looks a wide open race for this season's Ballart Cricket Association best and fairest.
Proven vote-getters Dilan Chandima of Darley and Cole Roscholler of Wendouree loom as big hopes to add more silverware to their ever growing cabinets.
But there will be plenty of challenges in what looks to be a wide open count with Golden Point's Josh White, East Ballarat group of Lewis Hodgins, Harry Ganley, Harli Givvens and Rory Low and even Brown Hill's Ryan Knowles, who will pick up a lot of votes early, all hopes.
Last year's winner Chandima looks set to poll well again. This season, he averaged 57.5 with the bat which included two centuries and three 50s. His round eight performance against East Ballarat was one of the knocks of the season, smashing his way to 158 in a dominant display.
Roscholler is the other to keep an eye on, also averaging over 50 on the season. His three centuries were highlighted by a league-leading 191 in the final round of the season.
Roscholler previously tied for the award in 2019-20 with Ballarat Redan's Sam Burgess, while Chandima could join a rare echelon of back-to-back winners, last taken out by Darley's Matt Cape in 2012-13 and 2013-14.
Golden Point's Josh White has also been a star with the bat this season, with two centuries and three 50s across his 12 matches. He has a top-score of 111 not out against Brown Hill in round 12.
Mount Clear's Tom Le Lievre, who had a spectacular end to the season is sure to vote well in the final rounds, while any one of the East Ballarat top four could also find themselves in the votes, but might just take votes away from each other which could see one of the other top chances get a few extra votes.
The other who will no doubt surprise will be Brown Hill's Ryan Knowles who started the year in fine form and had a knock of 71 late in the season. In what appears to be an open count, Knowles could be the bolter.
