The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket
Preview

EJ Cleary Medal count to name the Ballarat Cricket Association's best player

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:44pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Could Darley Dilan Chandima go back-to-back in the Cleary count?
Could Darley Dilan Chandima go back-to-back in the Cleary count?

TWO recent winners of the EJ Cleary Medal look the best bet heading into Tuesday night's count in what looks a wide open race for this season's Ballart Cricket Association best and fairest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.