EJ Cleary Medal 2023: Wendouree's Cole Roscholler wins the EJ Cleary by one vote

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated March 28 2023 - 10:00pm, first published 9:30pm
Batting maestro Cole Roscholler has claimed his second EJ Cleary Medal with a one vogte win. Picture by Adam Trafford
WENDOUREE batting star Cole Roscholler has taken out his second EJ Cleary Medal for the best player in the Ballarat Cricket Association after a thrilling count last night.

