WENDOUREE batting star Cole Roscholler has taken out his second EJ Cleary Medal for the best player in the Ballarat Cricket Association after a thrilling count last night.
A three-vote performance in the final round in which he smashed his way to the top score of the season, with 191 against Buninyong, ensured he finished one vote ahead of last year's winner Darley's Dilan Chandima.
"Thanks to the umpires and the efforts you put in every week. To the BCA thanks to all the work you're doing from First to Fifths and women's," Roscholler said in his speech.
"To Wendouree, they provide me with every opportunity from training to game day. All we want to do is play cricket I'd hand this one back for what the East boys had at the weekend.
"Let's roll our sleeves up and get to work and go one better next year."
In a thrilling count from the start, up to eight players could have won the medal heading into the final round, but Roscholler's stunning knock was impossible to ignore.
The win will be a bitter-sweet moment for the opener after his team went down in the grand final to East Ballarat which concluded on Sunday.
But it is a just reward for both him and the club for an outstanding season which saw the Red Caps finish on top of the ladder.
This season, Roscholler hit 677 runs at an average of 52.08. He also smashed three centuries, the final round epic, as well as 144 versus Naps-Sebas in Round 8 and an unbeaten 107 against East Ballarat in round 11.
With the first rounds dogged by bad weather, it was always going to be interesting to see who got away to an early lead and in this case it was Brown Hill's Ryan Knowles who led the count for the first six rounds.
East Ballarat's Harry Ganley briefly took over the lead, before Roscholler and Chandima made their moves.
The pair then alternated at the top of the leaderboard until the final vote which gave Roscholler a one-vote win. Chandima also polled three in the last round for his 69 against Ballarat-Redan.
Roscholler joins a select group of the BCA's best to win two Cleary medals, having previously shared the award in 2019-20 with Sam Burgess from Ballarat-Redan.
