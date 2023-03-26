A Ballarat refugee advocate has launched a national lobby group in a bid to improve the outlook for his young family and many others living in limbo.
The Union of Australian Refugees is the brainchild of Sri Lankan-born Neil Para, who relocated to Ballarat via Malaysia seeking asylum with his wife and daughters in 2012 and has since been denied the right to apply for citizenship.
Legally unable to work because he cannot get a visa, Mr Para spends much of his time volunteering with community groups such as the State Emergency Service and campaigning for refugee rights.
It was at a rally in Canberra earlier this month that he saw the need for a union bringing together refugees of all backgrounds to fight for a common cause.
"When I looked around [at the rally], the refugees were not connected," Mr Para told The Courier.
"The Sri Lankans were by themselves, the Afghans were by themselves.
"There were many people there without visas, but it was like there was not a common purpose, they were not cooperating to work as one team."
On his return to Ballarat, Mr Para set about changing the name and logo of his own public Facebook page - which already had more than 1,000 followers from all over Australia - getting friends on board to help with administration, and spreading the word about the benefits of refugees working together.
It's still early days, but one of the first priorities is to meet with the newly-formed Parliamentary Friends of Refugees Group for help getting messages through to decision-makers.
"Politicians don't really listen to us because we're not Australian," Mr Para said.
"If we group as a refugee community, as a people, we can make them listen.
IN THE NEWS
"We as a union can go to other refugee advocacy groups who are connected with politicians and sit and talk with them about policies and plan together to achieve what we really want.
"For most of us, we want permanent visas."
Mr Para says for his family, Australian citizenship represents freedom and the ability to "pay forward" the community generosity they have received, and survived on, since arriving in Ballarat.
One of the Para children has been granted citizenship but for the remaining family members, the future is still frustratingly uncertain.
"At the moment, we can't plan our life," Mr Para said.
"We rely on others all the time, for everything.
"With our kids still growing, we as parents worry about that.
"We don't know what's going to happen."
To find out more, search Union of Australian Refugees on Facebook.
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.