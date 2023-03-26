The music and dancing of Ballarat's multicultural community filled the air of the Botanic Gardens on Sunday, in a relaxed event to cap off the city's Harmony celebrations.
It was the first year the gardens played host to the Harmony by the Lake event, a free community picnic which saw performances from groups such as the Chinese Australian Cultural Society of Ballarat, the Ballarat Indian Association and the Ballarat African community, among others.
This comes after Ballarat's "largest intercultural celebration ever" for Cultural Diversity Week, which saw a flag raising ceremony on Tuesday and an intercultural awards night on Thursday.
City of Ballarat intercultural partnerships officer John Drennan said 2023's diversity celebrations had been the biggest for the city by far, and hoped to continue with the format. "It has just been great to see worthy people in the community, who have given back to the community, get a bit of recognition," he said.
"I think when you include people it just makes the world a better place. We have such a diverse community here in Ballarat and people who love being here in Ballarat, getting involved in different activities and giving back."
As part of Sunday's activities, African drumming troup One Spirit Africa delivered a lively performance, and Melbourne's L2R hip hop group -a diverse group of artists from the western suburbs - put on a show.
"Over a quarter of Australia's population was born overseas. We have to embrace all of these different communities coming to Ballarat and celebrate all of these different aspects," Mr Drennan said.
The event was opened by the roaring of a 1.5m Chinese drum, played by Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat president Charles Zhang.
The group also put on a fan dancing performance.
Chinese Australian Cultural Society Ballarat secretary Yilin Liu said she was proud to be a part of the day's celebrations.
"I think the main thing is we can settle down as part of the community and also we exchange our culture's life experience with people from other cultural backgrounds," she said.
"Its so the people who live in Ballarat city feel comfortable and confident, they don't feel they are guests from another family, they feel their own here - they feel engaged and involved."
