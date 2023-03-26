The Courier
How music and dancing bring people together for a Ballarat first | Photos

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 26 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
Harmony by the Lake crowds dance along to a performance by Ballarat Latin dance studio Elemento One. Picture by Kate Healy

The music and dancing of Ballarat's multicultural community filled the air of the Botanic Gardens on Sunday, in a relaxed event to cap off the city's Harmony celebrations.

