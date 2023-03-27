The Courier
Community

Ballarat Telugu Association hosts Ugadi celebrations at Brown Hill

Alex Dalziel
March 27 2023 - 7:00pm
Venugopal Rajupatem, Avadhani Kalyana Chakravarthi, Manoj Moganti. Picture by Kate Healy

Ballarat's Telugu-speaking community gathered at the Brown Hill Hall on Sunday to celebrate Ugadi, their culture's New Year's Day as per the Hindu calendar.

