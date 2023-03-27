Ballarat's Telugu-speaking community gathered at the Brown Hill Hall on Sunday to celebrate Ugadi, their culture's New Year's Day as per the Hindu calendar.
Hailing from southern India, Telugu is a language native to the Indian states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, with an estimated 75 million speakers worldwide.
The event saw the preparation of a range of dishes from the Telugu-speaking lands of India. Attendees were also dressed in colour sari dresses and traditional garb.
Ballarat Telugu Association advisor and ex-president Raja Dwarakacharla said the New Year's event blended spiritual and cultural elements.
"Today as part of the Ugadi function we do astrology, this is for our predictions of the coming year - how our year is going to be," he said.
"This year's Ugadi is a celebration of farmers, and what they want to cultivate. Each person also has their own astrology, they go to the priest and discuss about what they want for the future.
"If they want to start any new business, or anything in life, they will tell the priest."
The event was also visited by a Melbourne-based guru who recited Telugu-language poetry to a receptive audience.
Formed in 2019, the Ballarat Telugu Association represents a group of almost 200 families across the region.
Mr Dwarakacharla said the association had humble beginnings, and grew over time as more Telugu speakers moved to Ballarat following the end of COVID lockdowns.
"Ballarat is the most welcoming community here. That is why many Telugu families moved during the pandemic from across the nation, Melbourne and Sydney," he said.
"They have settled here, bought a house and their kids are going to school here. The whole community is part of the Ballarat community now."
The group also plans to host Ballarat-based celebrations for the upcoming Dusara festival, which brings together the whole Indian community, and Sankranti in January 2024.
Beyond cultural events, the association also operations a Telugu-language library service, to teach the language the new, Australian-born generation of speakers.
"People don't want to lose the Telugu language that we speak at home, so we give the books to them and speak the language, teaching them with special language classes. Every week we have language classes here," Mr Dwarakacharla said.
"Not only are we celebrating festivals, we do community activities like this.
"The Telugu community is a welcoming community for all cultures and families. If they want to join and learn the language, participate in any of our events, they can reach out to us on Facebook. We also have a Whatsapp group and a website. We welcome any part of the community into our community."
