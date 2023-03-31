As first-year coach Sally Riley talks to her Greater Western Victoria Rebels Girls, it is easy to get distracted by the countless faces of AFL and AFLW stars plastered around the Mars Stadium locker room.
Whether it is Adam Goodes proudly holding his Brownlow medal, Ballarat Clarendon College classmates Hugh McCluggage and Jarrod Berry celebrating a goal for Brisbane or Coleman medalist Jeremy Cameron's trademark grin, the talent that has come through the Rebels program is something to marvel at.
But, behind every Rebels player, is a family member standing quietly at the back of the rooms, not wanting to get in the way of their child's game-day preparations. As they try to take a back seat, Riley and Rebels Talent Operations Lead Brooke Brown make sure to sing the families' praises, with hundreds of kilometres travelled each week.
The Rebels run a tight ship on match day, if Robyn Fraser is not spotted frantically running around with a countdown timer on her phone, then it means something is terribly wrong. At 10.45am, after the three debutantes receive their Rebels guernseys, the Girls head to Northern Oval for a warm-up, as Fraser starts another countdown timer.
The wind on Northern Oval is prominent, but the Girls and their coaching staff would gladly take it over the 36-degree day round one served up. The nine-point defeat to Geelong meant Riley's first win was up for grabs on Saturday but, for someone who was worried about how much sleep she would get before round one, Riley appears calm as the Girls return to the rooms for one final message.
As the forwards, midfielders and defenders all break off into groups to speak with designated coaches, the sheer resources on offer at the Rebels are highlighted. Former Richmond AFLW player Sophie Molan is one of the staff seen lending a hand, while her name and photo sit proudly on the wall alongside fellow stars.
Molan returning to the program sums up how tight-knit the Rebels program is. Everybody has each other's backs, as the under-16 Girls form a guard of honour on the field, waiting to cheer on their seniors.
Led by co-captains Olivia Leonard and Jess Rentsch, the Girls run out onto Mars Stadium with smiles from ear-to-ear. Their head coach however, waits back in the rooms to speak with the juniors.
Brown and Riley give the under-16s an excess of kind regards, with the latter risking being late to the coaches box for her first home affair.
"I've gotta run, but I'm proud of you," Riley says before running up the race.
As Riley runs off, up-and-coming AFLW star Paige Scott says a few words. Scott, who was taken by Essendon with the eighth pick in the 2022 AFLW Draft, tells the Girls that she wishes she had half the talent they had when she was their age, a quote sure to stick with the eager juniors.
Following their game, the under-16 Girls take pictures with their family and nervously build up the courage to ask 'Scotty' for a photo, before the Essendon fan favourite swaps the new-look Rebels polo for a hot-pink runners' kit ahead of the under-18s.
The breeze is at its Ballarat-best as the Rebels kick away to a three-goal first quarter lead. An on-edge Riley watches on from her jam-packed coaches box filled with personalities, following the AFL's increased investment in the Talent League pathway.
Rebels Boys coach David Loader and his team sit behind Riley's crew, offering their wisdom throughout the first half while the staff ride every bump. The coaches often talk the foreign language of football analytics, but the everyday fan or parent watching on would relate most to defensive coach Katie McAloon, who Riley joked "loves to commentate."
"Our willingness and ability to learn from each other and work together is what makes us such a good coaching group," Riley said.
"You don't have to do everything yourself like you'd do as a local league head coach, instead you've got your role and you focus on your line and have complete trust in your fellow coaches."
A third-quarter goal to debutante Claire Lightfoot brought about an almighty celebratration from the Ballarat junior, as well as a proud McAloon in the box.
It was the cherry on top for the Rebels Girls on Saturday, who put together a quality performance as Riley ticked off her first win at the helm of the Girls program.
As the Girls get together on the grandstand wing of Mars Stadium, debutantes in Lightfoot, Lara Antrobus and Remy Callender are thrown into the middle of the huddle for the team song, before they get ready to sing it all over again down in the rooms.
The completion of the under-18 Girls game is cause for celebration for the players, but as Fraser is spotted with yet another active countdown clock, the many staff and volunteers of the Rebels are reminded the day is only halfway through.
While the Girls begin their post-match procedures, the under-16 Boys are just getting started and the under-18 Boys still have half an hour to wait before their season gets underway.
At 2pm, a whopping eight Rebels Boys receive their playing guernseys ahead of their under-18 debut. Loader makes sure his Boys are aware what the guernsey represents, telling them they are 24 of the best footballers across half of the state.
The Rebels Boys all have their unique journeys about how they ended up at Mars Stadium, but they all share the same dream of playing professional Australian rules football. Felix Fogaty is back as a 19-year-old, Luamon Lual is set to juggle Rebels and Western Bulldogs Next Generation Academy commitments, while a patient George Stevens awaits his first game since a heart-breaking ACL injury 588 days ago.
Stevens, a member of the AFL Academy, looks ready to walk into an AFL club tomorrow, but the talented 17-year-old knows it will be a slow build at the start of this season. As Stevens and the boys wrap up their warm-up in the rooms, Loader lets them know today's proceedings will be slightly different.
Both Bendigo and the Rebels will wear black armbands throughout their clash, with a minute's silence at 3.30pm, when the siren usually sounds. The armbands and minute's silence is for Bendigo's David Meade who, when Loader compares his impact and role to the Rebels' Brooke Brown, the Boys realise how big of a loss it is.
Before the Boys run up the race, once they have escaped around the corner away from the staff and families, Horsham's Joel Freijah stops his teammates for a quick hype up. Freijah, part of the Rebels' six-player leadership group, reiterates Loader's pre-game message.
Will Hutchison, Wellbeing Coordinator for the Girls, had been thrown into the deep end and given the runners' kit ahead of the Boys match. But after the pre-game speech from Freijah, the Geelong native was ready to pull on a guernsey and run out as well.
Freijah signed off on his speech in style, as the Boys ran up the race laser-focused ahead of their season opener.
"We don't lose at the fortress," he said.
He was right.
The Boys kicked the opening goal of the contest through debutant Mac Scoullar, brother to 2022 AFLW draftee Kalani, and would hold their lead for the rest of the clash.
It was a big turnout for a Talent League fixture on Saturday, helped by the predicted No. 1 draft pick, Bendigo's Harley Reid, being in the building. With him, came scouts from all 18 AFL clubs, scattered throughout the Mars Stadium grandstand.
It meant that if ever there was a day to perform for the Rebels' draftee hopefuls, it was Saturday.
The win, one of three for the program across the historic day, was a dream start to the season for the Boys, and a dream day out for the Rebels as a whole.
Back in the rooms following the 15-point win, the Boys belt out the Rebels version of Greater Western Sydney's 'Big Big Sound' before being swamped by family members. Their day is coming to a close, but a text message three hours later from Brown of a pitch-black Mars Stadium highlights just how hard those behind the scenes worked for a successful day of football.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
