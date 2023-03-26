BURRUMBEET and Lucas have taken out the Division 2 titles in the Ballarat Cricket Association with comprehensive victories in the weekend's grand finals.
In Division 2.1 it was the Burrumbeet bowlers who set up the victory over Dunnstown with an outstanding display on the opening day at the clash played at Wendouree.
It took the Dunnstown batters until late on day one to make any sort of in-roads against the powerful Burrumbeet attack.
Whenever Dunnstown looked to get a partnership together, another wicket would fall leaving them to start again.
At one point, Dunnstown fell to 6-63, before a late-order cameo from Aidan Murphy with an unbeaten 40 and 24 from Ben Dunwoodie gave the bowlers something to aim at.
It was an all-round bowling display from Burrumbeet with each player who took the ball getting at least one wicket. The best figures were returned by Nick Martin with 3-31 off his 20.2 overs.
With the bat, Burrumbeet always looked in control, with openers putting on 81 for the first wicket. Simon McCartin led the charge with 46 as they reached the target for the loss of just three wickets.
In Division 2.2, Lucas set up its win with a commanding first day's performance when it overcame a slow start at 2-15 to post a strong 254 from its 70 overs against Creswick Imperials.
It was the third wicket partnership between Michael Kuiper and Sam Young that gave Lucas the platform to attack the final overs.
The pair put on 102, with Kuiper top-scoring in the innings with 70. Young made 40. But the pair had plenty of support from the likes of Shean Vanderwert who batted superbly for 63, while Damon Simpkin chipped in with a valuable 30 at the end of the innings to set up the big score.
Opening bowler Jason Jones was the pick of the bowlers for Imperials with 4-63 off his 22 overs.
If Creswick Imperials were to make in-roads they would need big knocks from their top-order, but the innings got off to a disastrous start when opener Richard Palmer fell on just the third ball he faced.
Lachlan Prior and the big-hitting Godella Sandaken Pathirana, who scored at neraly two runs a ball, each made half centuries, bringing their team back into the contest.
But when Sandaken Pathirana became the third wicket to fall with the score at 113, the writing was on the wall as Imperials collapsed to be all out for 167.
Vikrant Dabra (3-29) and Brad Allen (3-31) were the pick of the Lucas bowlers in the convincing win.
Mt Clear's batters proved too strong for East Ballarat in the club's Ballarat Cricket Association third grade, division one grand final triumph at the weekend.
The Mounties posted an impressive 9-231 run total with five batters eclipsing 20 runs en route to a 90-run victory.
Jaidyn Achison (47) fell just shy of a half-century while Kylan Jans (39) played his role in an innings that spanned 108 deliveries.
East Ballarat's innings was scattered with starts, but the Hawks failed to convert any early runs into larger totals.
Josh Smith and Craig Paxman both added a team-high 23 runs but East Ballarat was ultimately dismissed for 10-141.
Mt Clear's Dylan Hocking put together a terrific grand final performance, taking three wickets in three-consecutive overs in a game-changing spell.
In division two, it was Coronet City-Newlyn which successfully defended its 146-run target against East Ballarat.
Coronet City's Brendan Paterson led the way for the bowlers with figures of 4-20 as East Ballarat was dismissed all-out for 111.
Andrew Knowles also picked up three wickets from his eight overs.
No player exceeded 50 runs in the grand final contest with Coronet City batter Chris Eastwell enjoying a game-high 45-run innings.
A last-wicket partnership of 35 runs for Coronet City proved incredibly valuable, as Paul Martin (19*) and Tyler Cassels (16) helped Coronet City from 109 to 146.
Had they not done so, then the result potentially could be looking an awful lot different.
MOUNT Clear opener Theo Zaxos and number three Hayden Cartledge have led their side to a memorable Division 4 win over Ballarat Fire Brigade.
The pair batted brilliantly for the second wicket, putting on 106 runs, as they led their team to a huge first innings total of 281, all out in the 76th over with Adam McCaw holding the innings together with 27 not out as the rest of the order fell around him in the chase for quick runs.
It was a long day in the field for Ballarat Fire Brigade with both Matthew Messemaker picking up 3-60 and Patrick Eldridge snaring 3-62 late.
Ballarat Fire Brigade needed a good start on day two on Sunday but it never eventuated once Tim Symons came on. Symons in a brutal early spell all but ended the contest, picking up the two key wickets of opening pair Tom Addison and Robert Mosby.
It left Ballarat Fire Brigade in all sorts of trouble a 2-10, which they never really recovered from.
Symons would go on to also claim the wicket of number five Dwayne Hiscock, trapping him in front for just three as Ballarat Fire Brigade lost regular wickets throughout the day.
At tea Ballarat Fire Brigade were 7-134, eventually all out for 179.
The premiership victory will be a soothing consolation for Mount Clear which just missed out on a place in the First XI grand final with a narrow loss to Wendouree in the semi-final.
BALLARAT REDAN Gold and Golden Point took out the first of the Ballarat Cricket Association grand finals to be completed on Saturday, both taking out Division 5 titles.
In Division 5.1, it was the Ballarat Redan Gold bowlers that did the job in a low scoring contest against Burrumbeet. Batting first was a struggle for Gold with only Mohammad Afthab getting on top of the bowlers in what would turn out to be the perfect all-rounders game.
Afthab hit 54 off just 46 balls and held his team together as it was eventually bundled out for 162 in the 38th over.
But then with the ball, Afthab produced the spell of the year, with a match-winning 5-15 off 7.4 overs. Fitting his fifth was the final ball of the match as Ballarat Redan got home by 14 runs.
Golden Point took out the Division 5.2 grand final with am - in the end - convincing win over Ballarat Redan. in a day that will live long in the memory of James Hartnell.
Walking to the crease with his team at 3-12 and later 4-31, Hartnell took the initiative away from Ballarat Redan, going on to score 99 in his side's total of 7-204. He almost made the triple figures, run out on the last ball of the innings.
But it was his knock that would prove to key part of the game as the Two Swords struggled in the chase, all out for 136.
Opening bowler Jeffrey Chalmers led the way with the ball, picking up 4-17 for the Pointees who cruised away to a strong win. Only lower-order batter Aidan Willowhite made any in-roads with the bat for Ballarat Redan in the chase, going on to an unbeaten 39.
