Police have confirmed that a car involved in a fatal accident on Friday was stolen from Ballarat.
The dual-cab white ute was travelling east along School Road Corio when the driver lost control and collided with a truck around 7.20am.
The 29-year-old man from Bentleigh in Melbourne's east was the sole occupant.
The crash site was close to a rail crossing, north of Geelong's Viva Refinery - and School Road was closed for most of the day.
The truck driver stopped at the scene and assisted police with their enquiries.
Early reports indicated a person was trapped in the wreckage.
Geelong Highway patrol are investigating.
