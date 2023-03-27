The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Kick Off

Soccer wrap: Sebastopol Vikings remain unbeaten, heartbreak for Ballarat City FC

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
Updated March 27 2023 - 4:47pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Vikings remain unbeaten, heartbreak for City FC

A draw in State League 3 North-West continued Sebastopol's unbeaten start to the season, while Ballarat City FC fell agonisingly short against Geelong in NPL3.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Edward Holland

Edward Holland

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.