Vikings remain unbeaten, heartbreak for City FC

A draw in State League 3 North-West continued Sebastopol's unbeaten start to the season, while Ballarat City FC fell agonisingly short against Geelong in NPL3.
The Ballarat District Soccer Association also kicked off at the weekend in a mammoth day for football in Ballarat.
The Sebastopol Vikings are one of only three undefeated teams in State League 3 North-West following a 1-all draw with Williamstown SC on Saturday.
It sees the club sit third in the standings and claim a crucial point after recovering from a 1-nil deficit at St Georges Reserve.
Williamstown was first to score on Saturday, as Branden Petrevski found the back of the net in the 30th minute to score his first goal of the season.
It would take the Vikings 16 minutes to respond, as Stewart Maylett picked up right where he left off in round one.
Maylett, who scored twice against Westside Strikers, was once again the hero for Sebastopol, landing the equaliser in injury time of the first half.
The score would remain 1-all throughout the second half, but it is a strong result for an on-the-rise Vikings outfit.
In their two battles with Sebastopol last season, Williamstown SC, which finished fourth, enjoyed a 3-2 victory and a 2-all draw.
Sebastopol manager Michael Busija said it was "probably" a fair result.
"Obviously we would have preferred the three points," Busija said.
"I thought we were the better side in the first half but we didn't really create a lot with the dominance in the game.
"I felt if we managed to get in front at any stage of the game we would have been able to go on with it."
Busija praised Maylett's efforts, following his third goal in two matches.
"Stew has got a lot of class," Busija said.
"He's a very good finisher in front of goals.
"He knows that being a good player he's going to be a target but he's prepared for that and knows he's got to let his goals do the talking and so far he has."
Sebastopol stays in Ballarat in round three, going head-to-head with Point Cook on Saturday.
A heated affair at Morshead Park saw Geelong SC walk away with the three points, but Ballarat City FC lost no fans after a valiant performance on Sunday.
It was City FC which struck first in the round two clash, as Chol Chol added his first goal of the NPL3 season in the 26th minute.
Ballarat would take its 1-nil lead into half time and appeared to be in a comfortable position until the momentum flipped late in the contest.
Geelong SC equalised in the 76th minute through Connor Bencich, before adding a go-ahead goal just 10 minutes later as Geelong captain Anthony Trajkoski stepped up and converted a penalty.
City FC manager Harry Bingham said the team was on the right path despite the loss.
"We're improving all the time, there's still some learning and understanding for our players," Bingham said.
"We're not so far away, we put up a good fight against Geelong and Nunawading is top of the ladder as well.
"You never want to make excuses, we're disappointed with the loss but we want to play a style of football that we'll become known by."
The loss sees City FC fall to ninth ahead of an eye-catching clash with Melbourne Victory FC on Sunday.
The Ballarat District Soccer Association kicked off with four matches on Sunday, as the reigning premiers Vikings FC picked up right where they left off last season.
The Vikings were red-hot in their 5-1 win over Creswick, as Kuanyjal Tuany needed just 35 minutes before claiming an incredible hat-trick.
The four-goal margin was outdone by Forest, which enjoyed a whopping 6-nil victory against Maryborough SC.
Forest was consistent all afternoon, doubling its 3-nil half-time lead by the 81st minute as both Tyson Muscat and Billy Gianacopoulos scored two goals.
The opening round win sees Forest sit comfortably on top of the standings.
Bacchus Marsh SC also joined in on the fun, recording a three-goal win over Daylesford in a 6-3 finish.
Thomas Shaw of Bacchus Marsh jumped to the top of the leading goal scorers with a remarkable four-goal outing, with all four goals coming within a 20-minute purple patch.
