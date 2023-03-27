Since its invention over 300 years ago, the piano has become one of the most versatile of musical instruments, suitable for all genres of music in concerts or in the home.
World Piano Day is commemorated annually on the 88th day of the year.
The day chosen to represent the 88 keys on the modern piano, often referred to as the 'king of instruments' after its seven octave-plus range eclipsed earlier keyboard instruments.
A Come and Play day will be held on Saturday from 11am to 4pm at the Anglican Cathedral Synod Hall in Lydiard Street South to celebrate this day.
IN THE NEWS
This is a free event and all are welcome. People may come to play or just listen. There will be student performances throughout the day. Stay for half an hour or three hours. Try the grand piano and feel the difference.
At 2pm piano technician Andrew Vogel will take the piano apart and demonstrate its more than 4000 moving parts. He will be available to answer questions and give advice on selecting a piano.
