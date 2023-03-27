A long-awaited report into the potential effects of a major new transmission project near Ballarat still has no release date.
The Environmental Effects Statement assessing the impacts of building a high voltage transmission line - known as the Western Renewables Link or WRL - from Sydenham to Bulgana has been in the works since mid-2020, with affected landholders eager to have their say at the public review stage.
The EES had been due for submission to the state government by mid-2022 but project leader AusNet Services revised that to late-2022.
As of March 2023, the state government has not confirmed receipt of the EES or an expected release date.
Energy minister Lily D'Ambrosio has directed AusNet to include in the assessment detailed information on alternate routes and undergrounding, in addition to the standard requirements, but maintains the timing and presentation of the report is a matter for AusNet.
An AusNet spokesperson told The Courier the company expects to submit the EES "later this year following extensive consultation and investigation".
The spokesperson said AusNet was "assessing the impact any terminal station relocation may have on the project timeline," referring to the Australian Energy Market Operator's recent suggestion to change a proposed terminal station location from Mount Prospect north of Ballarat to Bulgana, based on an updated cost benefit assessment.
An EES enables statutory decision-makers to determine whether a project with potentially significant environmental effects should proceed.
The then planning minister Richard Wynne ordered the WRL EES in August 2020 for reasons including the requirement for "rigorous and transparent assessment" of alignment and design alternatives, and to provide "appropriate opportunities for public input".
