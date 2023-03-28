Gambling support programs are seeing increasing number of people in Ballarat in financial stress related to problem gambling.
While pokies took $140,212 per day in Ballarat alone during February, according to the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission, experts say there is no way of knowing how much is being spent on online, sports and other forms of betting and lotteries.
A new study from the Australian Gambling Research Centre found lotteries and scratchies were the most common gambling products among Australian adults, with 64 per cent of adults taking part, while 38 per cent bet on racing, 34 per cent on sports and 33 per cent gambling on the pokies.
About 40 per cent gamble at least weekly.
Almost half of those who gambled were classified as being at some risk of gambling harm, including mental health issues and unmanageable debt.
One of the biggest issues identified was the number of gambling ads, particularly around sport.
Ballarat Community Health healthy communities coordinator Deborah Greenslade called for further measures to reduce gambling harm, including introducing a mandatory cashless gambling card across all pubs, clubs and casinos, with pre-commitments so people limit their losses.
"There is compelling evidence that a mandatory cashless gambling card will help minimise the harm caused by gambling, and will have the additional benefit of addressing criminal activity related to electronic gaming machines," she said.
She also called for restrictions on advertising, with more than 900 gambling ads per day on free-to-air television in Victoria alone.
"It's sad to think that three out of four kids now see gambling as a normal part of sport," she said. "At its core, sport is about coming together, having fun, staying fit and healthy and striving to be your best both on and off the field. Our children are being bombarded with a barrage of gambling advertising, making many parents feel uncomfortable and frustrated when watching sport with their kids."
According to the study, the average amount spent in a typical day when gambling was $83 on sports betting and $93 on race betting. Men were more likely than women to gamble on every product (sports, racing, pokies, lotteries, casino games) and men gambled more often, spent more money and were more likely to be at risk of harm.
We know that seven out of 10 children can recognise at least three betting apps just by brand and colour alone. It is becoming much more socialised and normalised among young people- John Bradshaw
Cafs Gamblers Help community engagement officer John Bradshaw said betting companies were targeting young men, and increasingly women, to start betting.
"We know that 18 to 24 year old males are increasingly being targeted with online betting promotions, the whole 'bet with mates' or 'join a punters club' which is why we are trying to separate sport and gambling with our Love the Game, Not the Odds program," Mr Bradshaw said.
Mr Bradshaw said there was year round demand from people seeking help for a gambling problem, but it peaked at "high stress times like the start of the footy season, Melbourne Cup, Christmas" and other times when people were exposed to lots of advertising and inducements to bet.
BCH run school programs to equip young people with financial literacy skills and so they recognise the perils of onling gambling.
"We know that seven out of 10 children can recognise at least three betting apps just by brand and colour alone. It is becoming much more socialised and normalised among young people."
IN OTHER NEWS
Mr Bradshaw said it was important to break down the stigma and shame attached to admitting to having a gambling problem.
"By sharing stories of hope and recovery we can help break down that stigma and shame. We do have an issue with gambling in our society."
According to the survey, 21 per cent of people were prompted to start betting for the first time after seeing an ad, while 34 per cent increased the amount they spent.
"Exposure to wagering advertising is leading to riskier betting behaviour and escalating the likelihood of experiencing gambling harms," the research centre's executive manager Rebecca Jenkinson said.
"The report also captures the concerns of the Australian public that wagering advertising normalises gambling activity."
Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.