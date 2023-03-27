Ballarat heritage advocates are fuming over a move to permanently replace Lydiard Street's old-style railway crossing with mechanical boom gates.
Public Transport Victoria (PTV) and V/Line on Monday announced they have ruled out reinstalling replica 1890s wooden gates at the level crossing beside Ballarat Railway Station after a runaway train crash destroyed them in 2020.
Boom gates were installed as a temporary measure after the crossing was closed to traffic for more than a year.
A proposal to keep the boom gates permanently in place and put the old-style gates on display prompted immediate pushback from community members concerned about the effect on the station's heritage values.
Save Our Station Ballarat president Gerald Jenzen and secretary John Barnes rejected the authorities' claims the heritage-style interlocking swing gates were unsafe and inefficient, arguing they'd operated without incident for more than 100 years.
Mr Jenzen said the replica gates were "part and parcel of the station and the heritage of the area" and boom gates looked "unnatural".
Mr Barnes demanded authorities release data proving boom gates were a better option.
"They just make assertions but they haven't released any detailed arguments," he said.
"If they've got expert advice, put it out there now so we can consider that."
The Department of Transport has proposed two options for the old-style gates: place them in a static position at the crossing, parallel to the train line; or put them on display elsewhere within the station precinct.
Provincial Hotel owner Simon Coghlan said both options were a sensible solution to ensure traffic flow on Lydiard Street while also "keeping that bit of history alive".
"As Ballarat grows and public transport becomes more and more used by the community, the gates will have to open and close more regularly, so it doesn't make sense doing anything that's going to go backwards," he said.
"It really comes down just to a practical, common-sense approach."
Others were disappointed the choice put to the community via an online survey has been limited to two options.
The Public Transport Users Association's Ballarat branch convenor Ben Lever said another option worth considering was to permanently fix the gates across Lydiard Street.
"It would have been good to at least give the community a chance to discuss the pros and cons of this option," Mr Lever said.
"I'm sure many in the community would be adamant the road should remain open, but many would also like the idea of a calmer and more pedestrian-friendly space out the front of the station - not to mention this would probably look best from a heritage perspective."
City of Ballarat Council mayor Des Hudson encouraged the community to have their say on the future of the crossing.
"We understand the Department of Transport and Planning have two supported options that allow the road to remain open safely and functionally while also preserving the heritage value of the gates for the community," Cr Hudson said.
"The City of Ballarat is supportive of any option that prioritises the safety of our community, and we look forward to hearing what our community thinks about the options put forward."
Heritage Victoria was contacted for comment.
Find out more at engage.vic.gov.au/lydiard-street-level-crossing
