The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Lydiard Street level crossing: heritage advocates, City of Ballarat Council respond to state government announcement

KG
By Kirra Grimes
Updated March 27 2023 - 7:06pm, first published 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
John Barnes (left) and Gerald Jenzen believe Ballarat Railway Station's heritage value is worth fighting for. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat heritage advocates are fuming over a move to permanently replace Lydiard Street's old-style railway crossing with mechanical boom gates.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.