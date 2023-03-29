The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Ballarat region CFA brigades have strong showing at championships | GALLERY

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated March 29 2023 - 7:09pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Napoleons-Enfield juniors team member Clancy operates a hose at the 2023 CFA championships. Supplied picture
A Napoleons-Enfield juniors team member Clancy operates a hose at the 2023 CFA championships. Supplied picture

The Ballarat region has had a strong showing at this year's CFA championships, with the Napoleons-Enfield brigade coming to a record-breaking win in the juniors competition.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.