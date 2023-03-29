The Ballarat region has had a strong showing at this year's CFA championships, with the Napoleons-Enfield brigade coming to a record-breaking win in the juniors competition.
The 2023 CFA championships were hosted in Mooroopna on Saturday and Sunday, and saw brigades from across regional Victoria and metro Melbourne gather to compete in a range of fire-ground related events.
Napoleons-Enfield's 11 to 15 juniors side came out victorious, topping the state aggregate score and breaking two decades-long records in the Lowdown pump and ladder, and Wet hydrant and ladder events.
Napoleons-Enfield CFA captain Paul Hazlett said the brigade was very proud of its youth winning in so many categories.
"That is a big achievement to smash state records. Those records have been in place for a while and we were lucky enough to pull it off," he said.
"It all comes down to very fine tuning, hundredths of a second."
SEE PHOTOS OF THE EVENT HERE:
Napoleons-Enfield's 11 to 13 junior teams also topped the state aggregate in their respective divisions.
The team also beat the Chiefs Chargers in an event where the senior leaders compete against junior teams.
The Chiefs Chargers team is comprised of CFA Chief Officer Jason Heffernan and Deputy Chief Officers, including the west region's Brett Boatman.
Mr Hazlett thanked all of the volunteers who gave their time as part of the Napoleons-Enfield brigade, and said the secret of retaining strong youth membership was to keep things fun.
"There are obviously a lot of parents and helpers. It is a big effort from the brigade to get all of the kids there each week and help out with training," he said.
"We mainly keep it fun. Each training night has to be fun, but also serious. Most Thursday nights we will either have pizza, or a barbecue or hot dogs. The kids get to knock around with each other. They enjoy just hanging out."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.