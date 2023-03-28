The Courier
Elise Stapleton wants to 'break the taboo about poo' after her bowel cancer diagnosis

MS
By Michelle Smith
March 29 2023 - 5:30am
Sisters Lana McKay and Elise Stapleton were both diagnosed with bowel cancer at age 36. Picture supplied
Elise Stapleton knows exactly what she's in for when she starts chemotherapy for bowel cancer next week; she watched her big sister Lana McKay go through the same thing just two years ago.

