A musician has been left playing the blues in more ways than one after a precious collection of six electric guitars was stolen north of Beaufort.
Will Curley now has one instrument left - an acoustic guitar with broken strings that he happened to leave in the boot of his car at work while his Raglan home was ransacked on March 1.
Detectives estimate the total value at $60,000.
Thieves even made off with furniture belonging to his landlord as well as much of his clothing.
"I think these guitars are just too hot to sell," Mr Curley said.
"One of them - an Ibanez Floral Jem - is possibly the only one of its kind in Australia.
"Really, it's priceless."
Mr Curley said the floral-decorated guitar was one of a limited edition released in the 1980s.
"To me it's worth more than the other five missing guitars combined," he said.
'It's the one I especially want back.
The other missing guitars included:
The theft has also prevented Mr Curley from working in the industry he loves.
"I was recently asked to join a Led Zeppelin cover band - but I no longer have my double-neck guitar," he said.
"You don't see many of them around.
"If it's out there - and it'll be easy to spot."
He said two concert-standard PA systems had also vanished.
"The other thing that disappeared in the burglary was my phone with many of the most recent pictures of the guitars," Mr Curley said.
"It took me years to collect these guitars - and some I've had for 30 years."
Mr Curley is a well-known identity in the local music scene after "playing in just about all the pubs around Ballarat".
Much of his time has been spent with Blues outfit Driving South, but he said his tastes crossed many genres.
He said friends were offering to lend instruments while police investigated.
"I've had so much support from other musicians. It's really helped. I just can't thank them enough," the Raglan resident said.
"I remember feeling really distraught when I first came home.
"I was in denial - then rage. I went through all the emotions."
Mr Curley said gigs in general had tapered off since the pandemic.
"I just need to get my foot back in the door somehow."
He had toured across Australia with blues bands in the past - and said he was now working as a part time landscaper.
"I have pretty much been using that money to buy more guitars.
"It's my life.
"I came from a musical family and have always been into music."
The theft was reported to Beaufort police and is now being investigated by the Ballarat Criminal Investigation Unit.
Police said the musical instruments were stolen from a home in Drews Lane between 9am and 6pm on March 1, no arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000
