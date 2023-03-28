Waltzing their way to Vienna

The Zelman Memorial Symphony Orchestra, performing at the Daylesford Town Hall last Sunday, delivered a fascinating programme built around Johann Strauss Junior and the Viennese Waltz. With guest virtuoso violinist Canadian Alexandre Da Costa performing and conducting most of the concert, the spirit of 19th century Vienna was relived.
The orchestra's principal conductor, Rick Prakhoff, directed the Overture from "Die Fledermaus", producing a fine result where the important themes formed a broad structure beyond a medley. These popular themes and direction were clear.
Da Costa took over proceedings, with the anticipated "The Beautiful Blue Danube, Emperor Waltz, Trisch-Trasch-Polka and Radetzky March" delighting the audience with his technique and personality. The orchestra responded enthusiastically to the violinist-conductor's energy and matched his skill with precision and tonal balance of the highest order. The "Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta" of Kreisler, performed with a reconstructed score from an early vinyl recording, took the Viennese style further, with all the performers rising to the demands.
A new work, composed for Da Costa by his contemporary Harry Stafylakis, was designed to evoke the spirit of Vienna. Titled "Valse Kinetic", this exciting piece put a different complexion on the waltz. The modern dissonances and technical challenges may have seemed worlds away from Strauss but the dance character remained.
