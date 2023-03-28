Waltzing their way to Vienna

Da Costa took over proceedings, with the anticipated "The Beautiful Blue Danube, Emperor Waltz, Trisch-Trasch-Polka and Radetzky March" delighting the audience with his technique and personality. The orchestra responded enthusiastically to the violinist-conductor's energy and matched his skill with precision and tonal balance of the highest order. The "Viennese Rhapsodic Fantasietta" of Kreisler, performed with a reconstructed score from an early vinyl recording, took the Viennese style further, with all the performers rising to the demands.