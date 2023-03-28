The Courier
The Zelman Memorial Symphony Orchestra perform at the Daylesford Town Hall

By Bronislaw Sozanski
Updated March 28 2023 - 2:57pm, first published 2:02pm
Waltzing their way to Vienna
The Zelman Memorial Symphony Orchestra, performing at the Daylesford Town Hall last Sunday, delivered a fascinating programme built around Johann Strauss Junior and the Viennese Waltz. With guest virtuoso violinist Canadian Alexandre Da Costa performing and conducting most of the concert, the spirit of 19th century Vienna was relived.

