It shouldn't happen to a cat.
Or a dog, or your kids - or anyone in fact.
Ballarat and Moorabool police are cracking down on unsafe towing practices, which can lead to results like this January 25 accident on the Western Freeway.
A Coburg family of six was reportedly injured, while their moggy was trapped in a tipped-over caravan.
"Operation Tow Right is a unique opportunity to educate people about the appropriate weight of their trailer, caravan or horse float - and driving accordingly," Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt said.
"Truck drivers need a special licence to tow a trailer but the thing is, car drivers don't - and they may not know their limits."
He said the feline on the freeway was able to use another of its nine lives - but hours later police attended a separate campervan accident, also near Pykes Creek Reservoir.
It is not clear what caused the Melbourne-bound campervan accident, but police said the Ballarat-bound caravan was travelling within the speed limit when it began to sway from side to side.
"If there is too much or too little loaded at the front or back of the caravan it can cause fishtailing behind the car," Acting Sgt Borgelt said.
He said due to pressure on the towbar, this was usually more important than any uneven weight on the sides.
"You have to load the caravan, trailer or horse float correctly," he said.
"Really it comes back to the fact that if you are going to tow a caravan over the holidays, you have to calculate the weight of the car, the people in the car, the food and gear in the car, the towbar (usually about 50kg), any bullbars, the caravan and all the things packed into the caravan,
"Barbecues and gas bottles can also be heavy."
And failing to do the maths could be at your peril.
Acting Sgt Borgelt said overloaded towing was not only dangerous and could attract criminal charges - but any insurance claims would almost certainly be rejected.
"It's easy to put a trailer on the back of a car, but not everyone knows what they're doing," he said.
"How many cars do you see on the road with a trailer on the back that could easily be overweight?
"In some cases you are effectively towing something that is heavier and bigger than the car itself."
"The other thing to remember about towing is that there may be a vehicle weight limit and a trailer limit, but those two may not add up to what we call the combination limit."
He also asked drivers to make use of the Bungaree weighbridges which sit on either side of the Western Freeway.
"You just drive onto the platform and get a digital reading 24/7. It's free and it's legal - and you can do it with a car - not just a truck."
The acting sergeant was also concerned that many drivers did not know there were four ratings for towbars - and which one theirs fell into.
The Operation Tow Right information day gets going from 10am on Sunday April 2 at the Bunnings Delacombe car park.
Police will have examples of caravans and horse floats.
Representatives from WeighStation will also be there - showing how their equipment can weigh your car, caravan or other trailer at home.
"I'm hoping to reach out to as many people as possible for this operation in an attempt to not have any caravan/trailer collisions over the coming Easter Holiday period," Acting Sgt Borgelt said.
"The message I really want to get across is that it's an easy thing to get wrong - but with a bit of knowledge, an easy thing to get right."
Acting Sgt Borgelt said there were three initials anyone towing a trailer should know:
He also advised drivers to check the total loaded weight of the car and caravan carefully using a mobile weighing service or weighbridge.
