Martina Albin's decision to study nursing came while watching her father in law battle, and ultimately lose, his fight against prostate cancer.
That her final placement, and her first job in the profession, are in the same oncology ward at St John of God Hospital where her father in law passed seem fitting.
Ms Albin is one of about 900 Federation TAFE and University students graduating in a number of ceremonies in Ballarat this week.
The mother of two studied a two-year Diploma of Nursing at Federation University and is about to embark on the Bachelor of Nursing while juggling family life and work.
During her studies she worked at UFS Pharmacy so she could learn more about medications and expand her nursing knowledge, as well as dealing with online studies for herself and remote learning for her primary school aged children during the COVID pandemic.
"We were pretty lucky because our studies were considered essential so we were still allowed to go to uni for labs and get that hands on learning.
"It was more of a juggle when we were at home, the kids and I all did school together - we just set up a routine and made sure we still got outside for fresh air."
She paid tribute to university lecturers and staff for their flexibility when kids were sick or other obstacles came up.
"If I was going to take anything out of it, I'd say if there's another mum out there who is not sure whether to go ahead and study, I'd say do it."
Ms Albin only thought about nursing when her father in law was in hospital.
"We were in hospital with him in the last couple of months and it was pretty tough. I tried to help him get medication under control to manage pain.
"When the nurse came in, my husband looked at me and said he couldn't think of a worse job. You can't fix that person with a magic wand, but you can make it better and if you make it better you walk out with your head held high ... and that's when I thought maybe not everyone thinks like that."
During the first graduation ceremony, Bachelor of Commerce student Edward Petrie was awarded the University Medal after achieving a GPA of 7.0
An interest in business and management whilst working as a diesel mechanic drew Mr Petrie to pursue his studies, where he excelled with consistent High Distinction grades, despite twice undergoing major spinal surgery twice.
Mr Petrie took on an important mentoring role to his fellow students and has maintained a commitment to charity and philanthropy throughout his studies, supporting various charities.
Federation University vice chancellor Professor Duncan Bentley said graduations were a special time for students to celebrate their hard work with friends, family and peers.
"We look forward to seeing all that our students will achieve in their communities as we know they are graduating with the skills and knowledge employers need."
