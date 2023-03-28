The Courier
Home/Sport/Ballarat cricket

EJ CLEARY MEDAL 2023: Don Jacobsson has been inducted into the BCA hall of fame

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
March 28 2023 - 6:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Don Jacobbson was inducted into the BCA hall of fame
Don Jacobbson was inducted into the BCA hall of fame

Player, umpire and administrator Don Jacobsson is the latest inductee into the Ballarat Cricket Association hall of fame, announced on Tuesday night.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.