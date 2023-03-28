Player, umpire and administrator Don Jacobsson is the latest inductee into the Ballarat Cricket Association hall of fame, announced on Tuesday night.
There's not much in the game that Jacobsson hasn't been involved in. He was a key cog in the transition of the Golden Point Cricket Club in the 1980s, playing 176 First XI games, including being vice-captain in two premierships. He amassed 4300 runs throughout his career and also took 105 wickets.
After retiring as a player, he moved into umpiring which saw him officiate more than 600 games, 260 as a senior umpire, including 11 BCA grand finals and two Victorian State Under 18 titles, played at the MCG.
He spent 15 years as a selector for country week and 20 years as a scorer and was the secretary of the BCA from 1994 to 2014.
His administration roles also saw him as the VCCL delegate for 20 years and he was part of the administration change to transition the league to having an administration officer.
