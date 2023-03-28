Darley batting star Dilan Chandima might have just missed out on being crowed a back-to-back winner of the EJ Cleary Medal, but there was no denying him one of the major prizes on the night, the batting aggregate award.
Chandima was dominant at the top of the batting order for Darley, scoring 690 runs at an average of 57.5 over the year, In all, 666 of those were scored in the home-and-away season.
Chandima's teammate Madushanka Ekanayaka also had a big season, taking out the prize for the best bowling aggregate with 24 wickets.
The top performances across the year went to Wendouree's Cole Roscholler whose final round innings of 191 propelled him to the top of the EJ Cleary leaderboard while the best bowling figures of the year went to Golden Point's Simon Ogilvie who finished with a game of 7-55 in round 16 against Naps-Sebas.
In the women's competition, the best bowling performance of the season was won by Brown Hill's Cindy Chettleburgh with the incredible figures of 4-5 off two overs, while the top score in the women's competition went to Golden Point's Megan O'Beirne with a score of 48 not out.
The top performances across all grades in the competition were Jason Crosbie of North Ballarat in Division 2 with figures of 8-52, while Roscholler also won the award for the highest score across any grade.
Meanwhile, the Bernie Davey Medal for the best player in Division 2 proved to be a thrilling count with Creswick Imperials big hitter Godella Pathirage Sandaken Pathirana flying home with nine votes in the final three rounds, to win the award.
On Sunday, Sandaken Pathriana smashed a half century off just 27 balls to give his side a chance in a high-quality Division 2.2 grand final.
It was that late season form that brought him to the attention of the umpires who awarded him best player honours in the final games of the season.
All-rounder Sandaken Pathirana finished the count on 20 votes, one vote ahead of North Ballarat's Jason Crosbie who had led throughout the count, but only managed to pick up one vote in the final game as the Creswick Imperials star raced past on the final votes of the night.
Sandaken Pathriana also took 41 wickets across the season and was named the competition's champion points player with 1055 points. Despite the Division 2 competition being split into two leagues, the count encompassed both divisions.
Other major awards on the night included the points awards with Brown Hill's Rebecca Piper taking out that prize in the women's competition with 402 points.
The Division 5 points award was taken out by Ballarat Redan's Adam Griffin with 783 points, Division 4 was won by Tim Gallagher of Darley with 774 points.
The Division 3 points prize was won by Steve Nicholson of Mount Clear with 857 points while Chandima was the points winner in first grade with 1006 points, completing a dominant year.
Senior Rep Cricket MVP - Men's Sajith Dissanayaka
Senior Rep Cricket MVP - Centenary Game Lucas Argall
Senior Rep Cricket MVP - Women's Cindy Chettleburgh
Senior Women Most Dismissals by Wicket Keeper - Tahleah Ticehurst - 4 dismissals - Golden Point
2nd XI Most Dismissals by Wicket Keeper - Dave Horwood - 24 dismissals - Lucas
1st XI Most Dismissals by Wicket Keeper - Heath Pyke - 23 dismissals - Wendouree
Senior Women Best Bowling figures in an innings - Cindy Chettleburgh - 2-0-4-5 - Brown Hill
2nd XI Best Bowling figures in an innings - Jason Crosbie - 31.3-14-8-52 - North Ballarat
1st XI Best Bowling figures in an innings - Simon Ogilvie - 20-6-7-55 Golden Point
BCA Competition Best Bowling figures in an innings - Jason Crosbie - 31.3-14-8-52 North Ballarat
BCA Competition Highest Individual Score - Cole Roscholler - 191 runs - Wendouree
Senior Women Highest Individual Score - Megan O'Beirne - 48* runs - Mt Clear
2nd XI Highest Individual Score - Michael Kuiper - 180 runs - Lucas
1st XI Highest Individual Score - Cole Roscholler - 191 runs - Wendouree
Senior Women Batting Aggregate - Maddy Ogilvie - 214 runs - Golden Point
2nd XI Batting Aggregate - Michael Kuiper - 576 runs - Lucas
1st XI Batting Aggregate - Dilan Chandima - 666 runs - Darley
Senior Women Bowling Aggregate - Rebecca Piper - 19 wickets - Brown Hill
2nd XI Bowling Aggregate - Sandaken Pathirana - 41 wickets - Creswick
1st XI Bowling Aggregate - Madushanka Ekanayaka - 24 wickets - Darley
Senior Women Champion Player - Rebecca Piper - 402 points - Brown Hill
5th XI Champion Player - Adam Griffin - 783 points - Ballarat Redan
4th XI Champion Player - Tim Gallagher - 774 points - Darley
3rd XI Champion Player - Steve Nicholson - 857 points - Mt Clear
2nd XI Champion Player - Sandaken Pathirana - 1055 points - Creswick
1st XI Champion Player - Dilan Chandima - 1006 points - Darley
