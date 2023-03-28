Man on 'cocktail of substances' in police chase from Macedon to Creswick

The Courier
Man in car chase from Macedon to Creswick pleads guilty at Melbourne court

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
March 29 2023 - 5:00am
Police helicopter footage of a car chase from Macedon to Creswick where the driver rammed into pursuing police officers multiple times has been shown to a Melbourne court.

