Man on 'cocktail of substances' in police chase from Macedon to Creswick

Police helicopter footage of a car chase from Macedon to Creswick where the driver rammed into pursuing police officers multiple times has been shown to a Melbourne court.
The man pursued in the footage, Jesse Loughnane, 24, appeared at the Melbourne County Court on Tuesday to plead guilty to 31 charges, including recklessly endangering emergency workers, fuel theft, and driving dangerously.
The court heard the offending began on the morning of August 15, 2021, where Loughnane stole a Mercedes Benz parked at an address in Lake Wendouree.
Loughnane was on bail at the time of the theft - and not permitted to visit Ballarat unless accompanied by certain family members for specific visits.
From August 15 to 18, Loughnane was spotted multiple times in Ballarat, stealing diesel from various service stations around the city and Tommy Hilfiger clothing from Myer in Ballarat Central.
About 6.30pm on August 19, police officers in an unmarked car tracked Loughnane to the Black Forest Motel in Macedon, in the company of a woman.
The officers saw the stolen Mercedes at the motel, with newer false registration plates, made from laminated paper.
The officers in an unmarked police car attempted to box Loughnane in to the motel's car park.
Loughnane responded by reversing the Mercedes into the driver's side of the police car and then speeding away.
The officers reported a strong smell of burnt rubber, with sparks flying up from the asphalt due to a burst tyre on the Mercedes.
Loughnane lost the police car in Woodend, where he sped through traffic lights and a pedestrian crossing at 100km/h, with a pedestrian to have to jump out of the way of the stolen car.
About 7.26pm the stolen Mercedes was found by police again heading into Daylesford, with at least two tyres deflated, creating sparks and digging tracks into the roadside.
Three police cars followed Loughnane as he went onto the Midland Highway, with multiple other drivers having to evade the stolen Mercedes as it criss-crossed into oncoming lanes.
The police cars got in position around the stolen Mercedes, with one police car in front and one behind.
By the time Loughnane had reached Newlyn he had smashed into the front police car multiple times, overtaking the vehicles and again being boxed in by the pursuing officers.
Loughnane turned onto Creswick-Daylesford Road and began heading towards Creswick, with all of the Mercedes' tyres deflated.
The stolen Mercedes was brought to a stop soon after with the police cars slowly pushing the vehicle onto a guard rail on the roadside.
Police arrested Loughnane about 7.40pm.
A search of his possessions found 12g of heroin, a small digital scale and multiple ziplock bags.
Two bags containing 20g of cannabis were also found at his room at Black Forest Motel.
His defence lawyer Natasha Freijah tendered a psychological report to the court and argued Loughnane's diagnosed post-traumatic stress disorder was a factor in his decision-making on the night of the police chase.
Loughnane had served 482 days in detention prior to the hearing, and had been serving a sentence for earlier offending.
Judge Gavan Meredith despite Loughnane's post-traumatic stress disorder his offending showed a level of "determination".
"He knows the police are after him, having driven a stolen vehicle for a couple of day," Judge Meredith said.
"He has the accoutrements of drug trafficking in the vehicle when he is caught ... he then makes the poor decision to try and run.
"There is a logic and rationality behind it."
Loughnane will reappear at the Melbourne County Court for sentencing at a date to be determined.
