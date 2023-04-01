The Bangka Island massacre has been described as one of the worst atrocities of World War 2.
All up, 21 Australian nurses - women whose jobs were to heal - were shot dead or stabbed with bayonets.
Among them were Ballarat-born Sister Clarice Halligan (b 1904) and South Australian-born Sister Beth Cuthbertson (b 1910) who grew up in Ballarat.
But many locals did not know there was a third nurse on the now-Indonesian island with local connections.
Sister Kathleen Margaret Neuss was born in 1911 in Mollongghip - a Moorabool Shire community, north east of Ballarat.
The Bungaree Shire Historical Society said they had not heard of her contribution and sacrifice until now.
The Australian College of Nursing is also on the lookout for any further information about her early life.
College Chief Executive Kylie Ward said baby Kathleen moved from Mollogghip at 18 months old, with the family settling in northern New South Wales.
"She was one of six siblings and often travelled to school by horse," she said.
"Sister Neuss originally wanted to be a schoolteacher but trained as a private nurse in Inverell before being trained at Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney.
"Sister Neuss was evacuated from Singapore and gravely injured in the bombing of the SS Vyner Brooke - but made it alive to Radji Beach.
"One of her last acts was to give her life jacket to nurse - Pat Gunther - who washed up on another island and eventually survived the war."
Ms Neuss was 31 when she died.
She is honoured with a plaque and a memorial tree at Inverell.
A 26 June 1944 article in the Inverell Times described the brave nurse as:
"(Having a) bright disposition and her ever-willing desire to be of assistance earned her the esteem and gratitude of the patients with whom she came into contact.
"She is now to be numbered among the gallant band who have given their lives for Australia."
One of the reasons we know so much about the horrific killings was the survival of Vivian Bullwinkel who 'played dead' until Japanese soldiers had left.
The injured nurse later hid with a wounded soldier, caring for him for 12 days before surrendering and spending more than three years in a Prisoner of War camp. She gave evidence at the 1947 war crimes trials.
Professor Ward said that it was important that the Bangka Island nurses' courage, leadership and professional skills continue to have a legacy in Australia today.
"We're keeping the memory of these nurses alive by encouraging all family, friends and colleagues of these heroic women to contact us and share their stories," she said.
"The women endured exceptionally trying conditions in the face of death.
"Even in their final moments, they stayed true to their commitment to care for others, with several supporting their injured colleagues as they walked into the water before their tragic death.
"We want to ensure that Australians will continue to be inspired by them.
To learn more, or share a story go to the Australian College of Nursing website
If you have artefacts related to Kathleen Neuss - or any of the nurses at Bangka Island - contact the college.
The stories may be included in a book to be launched at the unveiling of a Bullwinkel sculpture at the Australian War Memorial in Canberra later this year.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.