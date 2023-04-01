The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Plea for information on selfless 1942 massacre victim

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated April 1 2023 - 8:08pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sister Kathleen Neuss was working at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney when this photo was taken in 1938-39. Picture Australian War Memorial.
Sister Kathleen Neuss was working at the Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in Sydney when this photo was taken in 1938-39. Picture Australian War Memorial.

The Bangka Island massacre has been described as one of the worst atrocities of World War 2.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.