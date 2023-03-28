The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat e-scooters: Neuron, state government won't say if scooters will be removed from city on trial end date

KG
By Kirra Grimes
March 29 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Path unclear after 15 months of e-scooters
Path unclear after 15 months of e-scooters

Will Neuron's ubiquitous orange e-scooters still be seen on Ballarat streets this Saturday morning?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
KG

Kirra Grimes

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.