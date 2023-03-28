Path unclear after 15 months of e-scooters

Will Neuron's ubiquitous orange e-scooters still be seen on Ballarat streets this Saturday morning?
That question remains unanswered as authorities refuse to reveal what's going to happen when the city's shared e-scooter trial comes to an end on Friday.
The City of Ballarat issued a permit for Singaporean company Neuron Mobility to distribute more than 200 hirable e-scooters for use on public land from December 2021.
Ballarat is one of four Victorian cities running trials.
Neuron on Tuesday would not shed any light on the trial's end, referring questions to trial monitor the Transport Department, which declined to comment.
The council has not incurred a cost to participate in the trial nor received any revenue.
Development and Growth director Natalie Robertson said the council would consider a report on next steps for Ballarat "once the State Government makes a decision on the future of e-scooters in Victoria".
Ms Robertson said the council was "waiting to understand any proposed regulation of the devices and will then consider what that means for Ballarat".
Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department saw 15 e-scooter-related presentations from January 1 to February 28, 2023, from rental and privately owned e-scooters.
Grampians Health hospitals chief operating officer Ben Kelly said the injuries ranged from minor to serious facial and chest injuries and "some accidents on e-scooters likely occurred in the context of riders using the e-scooters under the influence of alcohol".
"The electric scooter program is an exciting addition to our community; however, we reiterate that it's important to exercise caution when operating all road vehicles," Mr Kelly said.
Victoria Police declined to comment.
