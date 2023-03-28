The countdown to Friday is on as Creswick residents eagerly await the start of their biggest party weekend.
From March 31 to April 2 hundreds of artists will be in the small town for the second folk and roots music festival, CresFest.
Festival director Judy Turner said there was excitement in the air as the town organised to open Light Up for CresFest on Wednesday.
"It's all coming together and it's going to look quite different over the weekend," she said.
"You get the excitement of seeing what you've had in your mind [becoming] a reality."
Light Up has become a bit of a passion project for electrician Gary Miles who has been "tinkering" with different ways to create visual interest at night, since Christmas.
Ms Turner said the community had rallied around the event, even though it's only in its second year.
"We've got support from so many local businesses," she said.
This includes the bigger businesses in town like the RACV resort and the Creswick Woollen Mills, along with smaller businesses and all of the pubs.
"I've heard of towns where they put on a festival and some of the pubs refuse to get involved," Ms Turner said.
"It's not like that at all, it's been really full of enthusiasm from our local businesses."
Ms Turner said she was thrilled as it would have a positive impact on anyone visiting town, especially with the weather a little shaky at this time of year.
"If it were to rain they'll know that they could go into one of three really welcoming pubs and we've got 12 other venues as well, all undercover."
Ticket sales are up from last year where between 3000 and 3500 visitors attended.
Ms Turner said she was expecting up to 5000 people for the 2023 event.
She said it is not just about the music, there are also food events, discussions about current affairs, opportunities for dancing and lots of singing.
"Nobody will feel that they've been short-changed if they come out to Creswick over the weekend."
More information at www.cresfest.com.au
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
