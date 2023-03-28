The Courier
Up-and-coming AFLW star Paige Scott lands new Essendon deal

Updated March 29 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 10:00am
Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Paige Scott is remaining at Essendon through 2024. Picture by Getty Images
Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Paige Scott has signed a two-year contract extension with Essendon's AFLW side.

