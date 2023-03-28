Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduate Paige Scott has signed a two-year contract extension with Essendon's AFLW side.
The deal sees the up-and-coming star remain at the Bombers until the end of the 2024-25 AFLW season.
Scott, who was taken at pick eight in the 2022 AFLW Draft, said it was an "unreal" feeling to re-sign.
"It's great to see the club invest in me and know that they see a future in me," Scott told The Courier.
"I loved my first season, it was everything I hoped for and so much more."
Scott burst onto the scene in round one, earning a Rising Star nomination in the Bombers' historic clash with Hawthorn.
She went on to kick seven goals across 10 games last season.
The Bombers, who joined the competition ahead of Season 7, finished the season 10th, higher than the three other expansion clubs in Hawthorn, Port Adelaide and Sydney.
"I definitely see us in the top eight next season," Scott said.
"Obviously we're aiming for the premiership but I think the team has a lot to give.
"We did so well as an expansion side last season and to be matching it with teams that had been in the competition for five or seven years already was massive."
Scott graduated from the Rebels in 2022 but returned to the program over summer, offering advice to both the under-16 and under-18 Girls squads.
"It was a really different experience, I give different feedback to the players compared to Sally (Riley)," she said.
"It was good to coach them up to a playing level and I think to bring back what I've learnt really helped them."
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
