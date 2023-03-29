The Coroner has found a Ballarat electrician replacing a Golden Point air conditioning unit died on the roof after a shock from an exposed terminal.
According to findings published this week, a 34-year-old referred to as 'GP' was working on a Daikin unit on top of a Bond Street home on 25 May 2020 when he was electrocuted by current from a compressor with its casing removed.
Client 'Mr B' had bought the unit from Ballarat's Haymarket store, who contacted GP - a sole trader who specialised in refrigerators and air conditioners.
"At approximately 9.30am GP arrived at Mr B's home and proceeded with his job," Coroner Audrey Jamieson said.
"GP went up with a ladder and commenced working on the compressor that was located in the centre of the rooftop outside.
"There was a solar panel installed next to the compressor.
"At approximately 9.50am, Mr B noticed no noise and went outside to check.
"He called out to GP but did not get a response (and then) climbed on a water tank to access the rooftop and saw GP lying face down, unresponsive.
"Mr B immediately went inside his house to call emergency services and then went back onto the roof to commence CPR in accordance with the operator's instructions."
When firefighters, police and paramedics arrived, GP was declared dead.
"FRV firefighter Ryan Young, who attended the switchboard noted it was already open and noted the main power switch was already switched to the off position, whereas all other circuit breakers were still in the on position," the Coroner said.
"Mr Young noted the solar electricity switch below the switchboard was off."
Representatives from Citipower (Powercor) later inspected the area.
Forensic Pathologist Dr Chong Zhou found no drugs or alcohol in the man's system - and few signs of any major illness.
"Dr Zhou noted that the injuries on the back of GP's left hand were consistent with entry points of electrical current, with evidence of superficial electrical burns," the Coroner said.
"(He) commented that death in such circumstances is usually secondary to a cardiac arrhythmia when the electrical current passes through the heart."
Energy Safe Victoria officers arrived two days later and found there was no residual current device (an umbrella safety switch) installed on the home's switchboard.
They also noted the air conditioner's compressor cover had been removed - with all cables secured in the terminals of the compressor.
They noted that a switch labelled 'main switch AC' was on - indicating the electrical supply to the unit was still active.
"Failure to isolate the power connecting to the compressor before commencing his installation work was the main factor contributing to the electrocution," the findings stated.
The Coroner said she was unable to determine the reason GP failed to turn off the main switch to the air conditioner:
"It is unfortunate that such an oversight while working on a (pre-1992) property without RCDs led to GP's tragic demise."
She said there had been 12 fatal electrocutions while completing paid electrical work since 2011 - and the Ballarat man was one of two fatalities in 2020.
"On reviewing the individual fatality, the Coroners Prevention Unit identified the identical primary factor contributing to these fatalities being human error," Ms Jamieson said.
"These fatalities could have been prevented if electricians or tradespersons had followed proper procedures and taken safety precautions."
The report said GP had a Restricted Electrical Worker's Licence, allowing him to perform low-voltage disconnections and reconnections - and had at least a decade's experience in the field.
GP left behind a wife and two children - with the Coroner passing on her sincere condolences.
The Coroner also acknowledged the work of Energy Safe Victoria through its Never Work LIve campaign on the findings.
