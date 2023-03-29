The Courier
Helipad, extra 400 parking spaces added to Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment

By Michelle Smith
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:56pm, first published 11:00am
The Ballarat Base Hospital car park will double in size and include reserved spaces for night shift workers under a $54 million expansion to the hospital redevelopment. Picture by Adam Trafford
A new helipad and 400 extra car parks, including spaces reserved for shift workers, will be added to the Ballarat Base Hospital redevelopment in a $54 million expansion of the project.

