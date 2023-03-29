The Courier
Home/Sport/Footy HQ Featured
Match Report

Rebels exports, BFNL guns light up VFL season openers

Edward Holland
By Edward Holland
March 29 2023 - 2:00pm
Ben Hobbs is not far away from rejoining Essendon's senior side. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ben Hobbs is not far away from rejoining Essendon's senior side. Picture by Adam Trafford

A handful of Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduates and Ballarat Football Netball League affiliated players featured in the opening round of VFL action at the weekend.

Sports reporter with The Courier

Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.

