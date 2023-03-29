A handful of Greater Western Victoria Rebels graduates and Ballarat Football Netball League affiliated players featured in the opening round of VFL action at the weekend.
Former Rebel Ben Hobbs starred in Essendon's 80-point thumping over Greater Western Sydney.
The Horsham export had a whopping 36-disposal, two-goal outing as he went head-to-head with former Rebels teammate turned No. 1 AFL Draft pick Aaron Cadman.
The Darley junior kicked one goal alongside Sunbury export Wade Derksen.
Fellow Devil Mace Cousins lined up for Geelong's VFL side on Friday night, finishing with 11 disposals in the 16-point win over Carlton.
Darley boasted two VFL debutants at the weekend as Bailey Young had 19 touches for Footscray.
Beau Tedcastle, Rebels class of 2022, lined up in his first VFL game for Richmond, in which the Territorian kicked a goal just eight minutes into the Northern Bullants match-up.
His former Rebels teammate, James Van Es, also booted a goal for St Kilda's VFL-affiliate club Sandringham in a new role up forward.
Covering the Ballarat Football Netball League and other sports throughout the region. Get in touch at edward.holland@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0429 203 083.
