Spending time with horses helps Maddi feel calm and safe and reminds her of the need for self love.
The 13-year-old was caught up in a criminal act that left her with life-changing injuries when she was just six, and it was during her recovery that she was first introduced to horses.
Now she spends time with Kids Foundation therapy horse Titan, who is part of the organisation's national charity CARM (Child and Racehorse Movement).
"He just calms me down and makes me feel safe and he's very confident," Maddi said. "They know how you feel and can help you think about calming down if you are ever unsettled and they relax you."
Maddi takes part in camps and programs organised through the Ballarat-based Kids Foundation. Equine therapy has recently been introduced as a component of the camps for young people who have experienced traumatic events, injuries and burns.
As part of a Tango Camp which she attended she took up art and writing to help with her healing, but her four-legged friend Titan has had the biggest impact.
"It's not just about the horses, but it's about love for yourself, love for each other, not bringing people down and encouragement for yourself - thinking better about everything and not just always thinking down," Maddi said.
Being able to love herself also gives her perspective on how others feel.
"If something really traumatic happens to you it can not just affect you but it can affect other family members. When mine happened it mostly made my mum hurt sometimes I felt more than me - she felt so guilty that she let it happen.
"I always tell her it's not your fault but she gets upset and doesn't believe me and that's something to do with self-love, you can't always put yourself down."
Kids Foundation chief executive and CARM director Susie O'Neill said a new program that Ballarat PETstock was supporting provided funding would allow children like Maddi to spend more time with horses.
"Horses can feel the emotion of the person - they feel their heartbeat from 10ft away. Horses don't judge you, they are there to help you connect with your emotions," Dr O'Neill said.
Kids Foundation teamed with Rehab4Rehab in 2022 to create CARM, employing and retraining retired racehorses to provide equine assisted therapy to vulnerable children and adults.
Equine assisted therapy uses horses to help manage the emotions and wellbeing of patients with mental illness such as anxiety, depression, trauma, PTSD and autism.
As part of their Horsespiration campaign, which runs until April 6, they are inviting people to send in their stories of how horses have inspired their lives.
"An estimated one in seven Australian children experience mental health issues and around half of all serious mental health conditions in adulthood begin before the age of 14.
"We have created Horsepiration Day as a movement to inspire people to share their story about their connection with horses and make a small difference by giving retired racehorses an opportunity to reconnect with people," Dr O'Neill said.
"CARM is an inclusive program and offers opportunities for education, health, and equine industry partners to come together to better the cause. We hope Horsepiration Day will be a much-anticipated event on the calendar for years to come, all the while raising money to fund more children to experience equine therapy and retrain and re-home racehorses," said Dr O'Neill.
