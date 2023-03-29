A rare set of triplet calves has been born on a farm outside Ballarat. It is even rarer the three calves all survived.
Amphitheatre farmers Phillip and Lynette Cocking noticed there was something wrong with one of their cows on the evening of March 16.
The long-time farmers manage about 40 cattle, and their autumn calving started three weeks ago.
"I thought the cow had started to calve. They had been calving for three weeks but there was something different. Her water had not broken, so I rang the vet," Mr Cocking said.
Veterinarian Helen Spencer of Ararat arrived just in time to help deliver the first calf, which was the smallest of the three and required a few coughs to clear some phlegm.
Ms Spencer then discovered the second calf and shortly after, another investigation revealed there was a third calf on its way. The calves were all heifers.
The vet was very excited having never seen triplet calves in her career and told the Cockings it should be happy Friday but it was Thursday night.
"The first one we just got in time and as they went on, they were a bit stronger," Mr Cocking said.
The 78-year-old said he had been farming for a good 60 years, since he left school, and had never seen triplet calves.
"We have had calves all our lives and, telling people around the town, it seems to be uncommon," he said.
"We were excited because my wife Lynette was there as well. It surprised everyone. To have three and they're all alive."
The calves were born in 10 to 15 minutes and the priority shifted to making sure the calves started feeding from their mother.
"They were up and about. The mother didn't want to take them at the start. She wanted to reject one and it was the first born. She didn't want anything to do with it," Mr Cocking said.
The Cockings took the new family into a holding yard so they could check them during the night.
Mr Cocking said the calves all had a feed about 10.30pm but he worried the mother was only taking the two strongest calves and still rejecting the first-born calf.
His wife then decided to take the calf, named Glory, home and bottle feed it and now it's feeding well and growing.
The other two calves have remained in the holding yard and their mother has been feeding them twice a day.
A Murdeduke Angus bull the Cockings recently bought sired the triplets. The same bull sired a set of twins on a neighbouring property.
