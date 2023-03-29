UPDATE: 3.45pm
Police have released an image and more details about a woman who went missing in Mount Helen on Wednesday.
According to Victoria Police Media, 64-year-old Jennifer was last seen on Timbertop Drive, Mount Helen, about 10pm on Tuesday.
She is 165cm tall, with a slim build and red and grey shoulder-length hair.
She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and multi-coloured leggings.
"Police and family are concerned for Jennifer's welfare due to her medical condition and has left without her mobile phone, keys and rain jacket," a media release states.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Buninyong Police Station on 5341 3431.
UPDATE: 3pm
SES has called for extra crews in its search for a missing person in the Mount Helen area.
The person, believed to be a woman, disappeared around 11.30am on Wednesday and emergency crews were called to a Timbertop Drive home shortly after.
Crews have been searching a forested area between Timbertop Drive and Federation University's Halls of Residence.
The situation to locate the woman will now be a race against time with sunset at 7.24pm and temperatures expected to drop to a minimum of 7degrees.
EARLIER
Police, firefighters and State Emergency Service crews are searching for a missing person in a forested residential area of Mount Helen.
The SES said the alarm was raised to Timbertop Drive at 11.30am Wednesday and Ballarat volunteers were currently assisting police, who have sent at least two patrol cars.
The CFA has also sent in volunteers in trucks and 4 wheel drives from the Buninyong/Mount Helen brigade as well as the Eureka group.
Wendouree CFA crews have also been called to the area, which is immediately north of the Mount Helen campus of the Federation University.
Units are currently searching in bushland behind the residential area that lies to the north of Federation University's residential area.
The staging area for the SES has now been moved to CFA station on nearby Green Hill Road.
It is believed the missing person is a local woman.
MORE TO COME
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
