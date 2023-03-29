Police, firefighters and State Emergency Service crews are searching for a missing person in a forested residential area of Mount Helen.
The SES said the alarm was raised to Timbertop Drive at 11.30am Wednesday and Ballarat volunteers were currently assisting police, who have sent at least two patrol cars.
The CFA has also sent in volunteers in trucks and 4 wheel drives from the Buninyong/Mount Helen brigade as well as the Eureka group.
Wendouree CFA crews have also been called to the area, which is immediately north of the Mount Helen campus of the Federation University.
Units are currently searching in bushland behind the residential area that lies to the north of Federation University's residential area.
The staging area for the SES has now been moved to CFA station on nearby Green Hill Road.
It is believed the missing person is a local woman.
MORE TO COME
