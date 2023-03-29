A panel has put forward two options for future wards in the fast-growing Moorabool Shire - and both add an extra two councillors.
Model one would see nine councillors across a shire with no wards - and the other would see three wards with three councillors each.
An Electoral Representation Advisory Panel preliminary report said a 'no wards' structure would allow for predicted rapid and uneven population changes over the next 20-30 years.
"Under a ward-based structure the shire would likely need to undergo frequent ward boundary reviews in response to such growth," the panel said.
"This would not occur in an unsubdivided structure.
"It was (also) noted that with an unsubdivided structure there may be concerns that most councillors may come from the main urban areas, rather than rural and regional areas."
Already four of Moorabool's seven councillors live in the Bacchus Marsh postcode - which has 25.614 (67 per cent) of the shire's 37,985 residents, according to the 2021 census.
"However, unsubdivided structures use the proportional voting system which can enable sizeable minority groups an opportunity to gain representation, in turn increasing the diversity of councillors," the report said.
"There is (also) a potential for large numbers of candidates appearing on the ballot paper at election time, which may lead to increased levels of informal voting."
Bacchus Marsh-based councillor Moira Berry said she supported the 'no wards' option - on the condition that councillors truly represented all residents across the shire.
"With the three-wards three-councillors model, I have concerns about potentially explosive growth in Moorabool and the workability of some of these boundaries in 10 years time," the former Peri Urban Councils chair said.
"That's why I'm veering towards the no wards model.
"Whether there are wards or not, councillors should represent the entire shire.
"I often to go to events in Ballan, Bungaree, Blackwood and beyond - yet I live in Bacchus Marsh."
Under the three-wards three-councillors option, the Bungal ward would swallow the already-enormous West Moorabool ward and much of the Woodlands ward - taking up more than three-quarters the shire.
Bungal would include much of Moorabool's rural area as well as the towns of Elaine, Bungaree, Clarkes Hill, Gordon, Blackwood, Ballan, Balliang and Parwan.
The new Lerderderg ward would take in most of Darley - as well as the 'lifestyle block' communities of Myrniong, Coimadai and Hopetoun Park.
The tiny Bacchus Marsh ward would be entirely urban and include Maddingley.
"Overall the boundaries were considered strong and easily identifiable, following creeks from the north until meeting the Western Freeway," the panel said.
"Noting that the public submissions were largely supportive of an unsubdivided structure, the panel is seeking community feedback on this model."
A third option for nine councillors and nine wards was rejected
The panel said it would be difficult to set up "meaningful and effectiveA" single-councillor wards by lumping together far-flung areas like Hopetoun Park and Blackwood.
Three of the proposed nine wards were also so close to the threshold of having more than 10 per cent of the population of other wards, they risked being outside the permitted tolerance at the October 2024 elections.
"There were also concerns related to uncontested and failed elections in a single-councillor ward structure," the report said.
"Moorabool has a history of uncontested elections in the West Moorabool and Woodlands wards and a single-councillor ward structure may increase the risk of this recurring."
The Shire covers a whopping 2110 sq km - bigger than the urban area of Melbourne - and 65 per cent of that is farmland.
"Moorabool Shire Council has the third fastest rate of population growth of all of Victoria's regional councils and is forecast to have a population of over 65,500 people by 2041," the panel said.
"The main growth area is in the east, around Bacchus Marsh."
As a result the report said the shire's main industry was construction, which accounted for more than seven per cent of all employed residents.
"Ballan is also forecast to more than double in population by 2041, to about 6700 people," they said.
"By contrast the rural areas in the shire are not forecast to have any significant population change over the same period."
The panel said the council needed more representatives because Moorabool already had a relatively high ratio of 4116 voters per councillor.
They said increasing the number from seven to eight was not sustainable, given the shire's frenzied growth.
They also found the Echuca-based Campaspe Council had a similar population - and already had nine councillors.
The VEC said the current uneven Moorabool structure (East Moorabool 4 councillors and one each for Woodlands, Bungal and West Moorabool) was no longer allowed in regional Victorian municipalities.
Locals have until April 19 to have their say via Moorabool.ERAPSubmissions@vec.vic.gov.au or the VEC website.
They can also take part in an online public hearing on April 27.
Cr Berry encouraged locals to have a say - but also called for consultations to be in person - and not just online - to cater for a wider demographic.
The final decision will be released late May.
